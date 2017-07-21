The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) announced this week that Deutsche Telekom (DT), European telecom operator, has joined the organization as a full Partner Member.

Partner membership demonstrates the highest tier of support and investment in the ONF. As an operator-led consortium, each operator taking a partnership position with the ONF represents the apex of endorsement and the most significant way an operator can help drive the ONF’s mission and impact.

The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) is an operator led consortium spearheading disruptive network transformation. Now the recognized leader for open source solutions for operators, the ONF first launched in 2011 as the standard bearer for Software Defined Networking (SDN). Led by its operator partners AT&T, China Unicom, Comcast, Deutsche Telekom, Google, NTT Communications and Verizon, the ONF has now merged operations with ON.Lab to create a single organization driving vast transformation across the operator space. With operations now completely merged, the legal merger of ONF and ON.Lab is expected to be completed later this year.

Deutsche Telekom is an integrated telecommunications company, with around 165 million mobile customers, 28.5 million fixed-network lines, and 18.5 million broadband lines. Deutsche Telekom provides fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet, and IPTV products and services for consumers, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for business and corporate customers.

DT is joining AT&T, China Unicom, Comcast, Google, NTT Communications and Verizon as key telecom operators guiding the ONF in its mission to drive innovation in operator networks while transforming business models across the industry. These seven operators provide steering, guidance and investment to lead the consortium.

The ONF is the recognized leader taking innovative approaches to blending Cloud, SDN and NFV technologies to build next-generation solutions for operators leveraging network disaggregation, white box commoditized hardware and open source software. These solutions come packaged as pre-integrated distributions that are transforming the economics of building complex operator networks, driving both cost savings while enabling new innovative end-user services.

Solutions are available for modernizing various segments of operator networks, including fixed access, mobile and wireless access, mobile core, data center, and packet-optical backbones.

It is the ONF’s 200+ members that make possible the breadth of solutions now available. The ONF’s Open Innovation Pipeline makes it easy for vendors to work with the ONF to identify operator use cases, introduce their unique contributions into solutions, and take those solutions into operator trials. In this way vendors benefit by identifying new markets, leveraging the work of the broader community to reduce R&D costs, and speeding time to market by riding the wave of operator consumption of ONF solutions.

“DT has set up the internal Access 4.0 program dedicated to CORD, ONOS and bare-metal hardware,” said Walter Goldenits, CTO at Telekom Deutschland. “We believe that these open source projects are at the forefront of a promising movement that enables our industry to manage the data growth in the most efficient way. Our partnership is a commitment to support ONF’s mission and making it a success.”