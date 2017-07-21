SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2), a U.S. based independent subsidiary of SAP, announced this week FedRAMP authorization for its SAP NS2 Secure Node with SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite – DoD. The SAP NS2 Secure Node is purpose-built to address every dimension of SaaS delivery for the Federal Government. SAP NS2 Secure Node with SAP SuccessFactors is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) suite.

SAP NS2 provides computing, analytics, and cloud solutions that accelerate the pace of data fusion, analysis and action. Its solutions help leaders better manage the business of the mission from the back office to the battlefield, delivering a critical offset over the adversary. As an independent subsidiary of SAP, it is backed by latest technology, dedicated to meeting the unique mission requirements of U.S. national security organizations.

As part of the FedRAMP Connect program, SAP NS2 Secure Node is also FedRAMP In Process with the Joint Accreditation Board (JAB). FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Using a “do once, use many times” approach, FedRAMP saves time and costs by enabling rapid procurement of information systems and services, eliminates duplicate assessment efforts and ensures consistent application of information security standards across all government organizations.

“The FedRAMP authorization allows us to deliver the market leading HCM SaaS solution to the Department of Defense,” said Carmen Krueger, General Manager of the Cloud at SAP NS2. “People remain our most critical asset and our solution helps agencies train, reward and retain the right talent.”

Gain insights and get results from the SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite – a complete set of tightly integrated talent acquisition, learning management and talent management solutions, robust workforce analytics and planning, plus a next-generation core HR solution.

“Today’s digital economy brings dramatic change to the workforce and work itself,” said Brian Roach, managing director of Regulated Industries at SAP North America. “All organizations are experiencing it, including those in government. SAP SuccessFactors is focused on enabling HR leaders to respond to change, become more strategic, and engage and empower their people to succeed. We’re very pleased with the FedRAMP authorization as it broadens our reach to help HR leaders drive digital transformation in their organizations.”