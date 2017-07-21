Veritas unveiled this week the Veritas 360 Data Management Suite, an offering that packages the company’s data management technology portfolio under a single subscription license to meet the needs of businesses as they move toward digital transformation.

The Veritas product portfolio already offers comprehensive set of multi-cloud data management solutions. With the introduction of Veritas 360 Data Management Suite, Veritas is making it easier and less expensive for customers to modernize all aspects of data management, whether on-premises or in the cloud. The new Suite is priced favorably compared to Veritas products purchased separately.

Veritas’ new solution Suite will enable organizations to transform and compete in the digital age by freeing up IT administrators to focus on the projects that will drive their businesses forward. At the same time, it will make data more visible, accessible and mobile to the organization.

Since its introduction in 2016, Veritas’ 360 Data Management offering has focused on providing customers and channel partners with capabilities needed to transform their organizations. The vendor simplifies how customers manage their data with the 360 Data Management Suite, available now through Veritas and the global channel partners.

Available in Bronze, Silver and Gold editions, each includes the competencies of the lower levels, plus additional capabilities to address specific needs of the customer. The Bronze version lays the foundation for data management with data visibility, backup and archive with NetBackup 8.0, Information Map and Enterprise Vault File Management 12.1.2; Silver facilitates business continuity and workload mobility by enabling disaster recovery and application portability across the multi-cloud, with the addition of the Veritas Resiliency Platform 2.2; and Gold optimizes storage utilization and performance by eliminating copy management overhead and leveraging software-defined storage paradigms with the addition of Veritas Velocity 2.0 and Veritas Access 7.2.1.

For service providers and other channel partners who want to customize and deliver backup-as-a-service, recovery-as-a-service and storage-as-a-service, the 360 Data Management Suite can offer them new revenue opportunities and reach new customers.