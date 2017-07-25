RackTop Systems announced Tuesday immediate availability of its advanced secure encryption service with support for external cryptographic key management powered by Fornetix Key Orchestration. The enhancement enables organizations to meet strict data-at-rest encryption requirements while providing effortless, unified management of encryption keys.

RackTop’s advanced encryption service maintains the highest level of protection by eliminating any human interaction or knowledge of keys, pins or passwords.

This recent addition further strengthens RackTop’s position in providing a high-performance data management and storage platform for security and compliance. RackTop’s BrickStor storage operating system combined with its myRack data management platform enables unprecedented data security and compliance for unstructured files, virtual machines, and databases.

Extending the platform to integrate with Fornetix’ FIPS 140-2 Level 2-compliant Key Orchestration provides the most advanced level of data security available among network attached storage systems. Fornetix Key Orchestration is available as a feature of the BrickStor E-Series line of appliances, and will be available in the future as part of the myRack subscription based software defined storage platform when running on certified hardware.

Chuck White, Fornetix’s CTO, stated that, “RackTop has been a fantastic partner in delivering the promise and value of Key Orchestration to customers. The platform brings the full capability of standards-based security to customers through protection, scalability, and extensibility in an easy-to-field solution. With our partnership, we deliver a cornerstone of adaptive Cyber Defense that aligns policy with the encryption key lifecycle, protecting the information we hold valuable to individuals and organizations alike.”

“The RackTop team has deep cyber security roots, and this offering is a foundational component to securing data within the Enterprise. We partnered with Fornetix on this solution not only because they have a great product, but also because they, too, were born from the cyber community,” said Eric Bednash, RackTop’s CEO. “Our joint understanding of data security not only provides customers with a great solution, but also the peace of mind of knowing the people behind the company have been solving the biggest cyber data problems for a long time.”

RackTop announced earlier this year its subscription based, software only delivery option for its myRack data management platform and BrickStorOS storage operating system. This offering will enable customers who have existing on-premises hardware investments to benefit from RackTop’s single pane-of-glass management interface, while enjoying the benefits of pay-as-you-go cloud economics.

This new offering compliments RackTop’s traditional BrickStor turn-key appliance, and is in response to a high demand from existing software defined storage (SDS) users looking for next generation features without having to fully replace their existing hardware, or change from their preferred hardware vendor.

RackTop’s myRack platform can simply transform existing supported hardware into an advanced storage and data management solution with features such as universal multi-system management, policy based configuration, automated data protection and cloud integration.