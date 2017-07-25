Velostrata announced Tuesday it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Competency Program and has achieved AWS Migration Competency status. This competency validates that Velostrata’s agentless cloud migration platform can help enterprises move complex and data-heavy workloads to AWS.

Velostrata software makes it possible to move workloads to AWS in minutes, test applications before they are migrated without taking production applications offline, and supports hundreds of simultaneous migrations while optimizing bandwidth usage through built-in advanced WAN optimization, compression and cross workload deduplication. Customers can access Velostrata on AWS Marketplace or directly from Velostrata, enabling them to migrate applications with improved speed, simplicity and scale.

Velostrata delivers the company’s Test Clone feature that makes it possible to move an exact clone of any workload to AWS in minutes, without taking production applications offline. It also includes mass migration support that includes deduplication and WAN optimizations to make it possible to move many workloads simultaneously to the cloud over modest bandwidth links. When ready to migrate, Velostrata moves the actual instances of servers to AWS in minutes. Data is transferred in the background while the application runs, and any changes to data are captured in the cloud, so there is no complicated syncing, cutover or risk of data loss. With Velostrata, IT managers can roll back individual workloads on-premises in minutes.

Velostrata software uniquely and transparently decouples compute from storage in workloads, making it possible to migrate compute in minutes, enabling the application to run live in cloud while storage is moving in the background. Patented real-time workload streaming, plus deduplication, caching, and other advanced WAN optimizations ensure full application performance despite the WAN “gap” between the cloud and the migration source on-premises. Velostrata is agentless and automatically adapts virtual and physical server workloads to run in the cloud target – saving hours of labor per server.

System management is easy via a vCenter plugin, powershell, or REST API. Mass migration and movement of complex application stacks can be automated by integration to an enterprise management system or by using Velostrata’s Automation Runbook feature. With Velostrata v2.7, enterprises can migrate any workload to AWS, including Windows and popular Linux versions such as RedHat, CentOS, Ubuntu and SUSE.

“While some companies are still dipping their toes in the cloud, our forward-thinking customers are quickly and successfully moving thousands of applications to AWS. We are happy that Velostrata speeds and simplifies the migration process and customers can migrate to the cloud with confidence,” said Ady Degany, co-founder and CTO of Velostrata. “Achieving AWS Migration Competency status is another testimony to Velostrata’s product quality. Our cooperation with AWS is important to our success and results in a better experience for our customers.”