Cloudian launched Tuesday its Data Management Partners Program that combines data management products with Cloudian’s infinitely scalable storage to offer tested and proven solutions that enable enterprises to address current and future unstructured data growth challenges.

Charter members of the Program include Rubrik, Komprise, Evolphin, and CTERA Networks.

Cloudian’s Data Management Partners Program directly addresses data center capacity storage challenges with tested and proven solutions that consolidate multiple data silos into a single, infinitely scalable environment. The Program’s focus is to simplify data center operations and reduce costs.

Its charter program members address various data use cases including data protection, data lifecycle management, media active archiving and file sync and share. Rubrik and Cloudian together unify and automate backup, instant recovery, replication, global indexed search, archival, compliance, and copy data management into a single scale-out fabric across the data center and public cloud.

Komprise and Cloudian tackle one of the biggest challenges in the data center industry, unstructured data lifecycle management, with solutions that offload non-critical data that is typically over 70 percent of the footprint from costly Tier-1 NAS to a limitless scalable storage pool.

Evolphin and Cloudian help media professionals address capacity-intensive formats (e.g., 4k, 8k, VR/360) with the performance to handle time-pressed workflows. CTERA Networks and Cloudian provide enterprises with tools for collaboration in capacity-rich environments.

San Mateo, California-based Cloudian turns information into insight with an infinitely scalable platform that consolidates, manages and protects enterprise data. Cloudian Enterprise Object Storage brings cloud technology and economics to the data center with uncompromising data durability, intuitive management tools and the industry’s most compatible S3 API. Cloudian and its ecosystem partners help customers simplify unstructured data management, while preparing for the data demands of AI and machine learning.

“Scalability is critical to our fast-growing business, and Rubrik and Cloudian together offer a robust and easily managed solution that immediately saves cost by reducing complexity. With it, we can deliver greater value to our customers by providing a highly-reliable and quickly scalable data protection environment,” said Rob Mackle, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Assured DP.

“Unstructured data management is an ongoing challenge, and the traditional solutions are simply too expensive to buy and to manage. We have found that Komprise and Cloudian together offer a seamless and scalable approach to managing files while significantly reducing both CAPEX and OPEX,” stated Richard Tatham, GM of cloud services at Sithabile Technology Services in South Africa.

“Enabling collaboration is an important part of our business. CTERA and Cloudian have enabled us to build a powerful and flexible set of collaboration services with instantly scalable storage to address our customer’s changing business needs,” said Antonio Giannetto, CTO and innovation strategist at ReeVo.

“IT managers know the benefits of object storage solutions like Cloudian’s that can cut management workloads by 90 percent in capacity-intensive applications,” said George Crump, Senior Analyst at Storage Switzerland. “But the question they ask is, ‘How do I get started?’ This program makes it simple and risk-free by doing the validation up front. With this type of integration, I expect to see more enterprise users turning to object storage for their unstructured data consolidation.”

Cloudian announced earlier this month that the Cloudian HyperForce Partners channel program has been designed to help partners build scale-out object-storage solutions to address their customers’ unstructured data storage challenges.

The HyperForce Partners channel program reinforces Cloudian’s commitment to the channel and enables resellers to capitalize on today’s exploding need to store and protect unstructured data. Unstructured data is growing 50 percent year over year and now accounts for 80 percent of storage capacity shipped industry-wide.

The Cloudian HyperForce Partners program includes deal registration with enhanced margins to protect opportunities and increase profits; enhanced partner portal for news, updates, lead passing and deal registration; and market development funds to support demand generation and business-development activities. It also delivers assistance from Cloudian’s highly-trained inside sales team to help develop and qualify leads; simplified training curriculum with online assets and completion incentives; and customized go-to-market plans, developed by Cloudian marketing advisors, that meet the individual needs of each organization.