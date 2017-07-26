Veritas Technologies unveiled Tuesday its Integrated Classification Engine, a new technology that delivers intelligence into data risks on-premises and in the cloud. This technology is available in Veritas Data Insight 6.0 and will be available with Veritas Enterprise Vault 12.2 next month.

Future integrations are planned across the Veritas data protection, storage and governance portfolio. The Integrated Classification Engine provides a universal experience across the entire Veritas portfolio, so organizations can better manage their data regardless of where it is in its lifecycle. A single pane of glass view into patterns and policies ensures consistent enforcement of classification tags across the entire data estate.

Pre-loaded with more than 100 sensitive data patterns, the Integrated Classification Engine has built-in intelligence to start uncovering risk immediately. These patterns are packaged together to form policies, which organizations can leverage as the backbone of their compliance strategy. To support out-of-the-box ease-of-use, the Integrated Classification Engine come pre-configured with more than 60 global policies comprised of everything from GDPR to HIPAA.

The Integrated Classification Engine was designed to inspire confidence in the accuracy of its results. To limit false positives, Veritas has developed a proprietary Confidence Scoring algorithm and rule-based QA tools to ensure that accuracy is paramount.

Veritas Data Insight 6.0 and Veritas Enterprise Vault 12.2 incorporate the Integrated Classification Engine, with the rest of Veritas’ data management portfolio to quickly follow.

Accurate data classification holds the keys to better risk mitigation and better governance. Once organizations have the ability to spot sensitive and risky data in the wild, they can take the appropriate steps to remediate and regain control over their data.

The Integrated Classification Engine enables organizations to scan and tag data to ensure that sensitive or risky information is properly managed and protected. This technology provides visibility into PII and helps companies meet compliance regulations that require discrete retention policies be implemented and enforced across the organization’s entire data estate—regardless of where that data lives.

The Integrated Classification Engine has capabilities that help organizations achieve compliance with strict data protection requirements worldwide, like the European Union’s forthcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Specifically, the Integrated Classification Engine can locate where PII exists across an organization’s data landscape and drive actions that help enterprises appropriately retain and delete this data, both critical and challenging aspects of the GDPR. According to findings from the first phase of the The Veritas 2017 GDPR Report, nearly 40 percent of respondents are worried their organization cannot accurately identify or locate data in a short time frame, a mandate of GDPR.

Simple-to-use and easy-to-deploy, the Integrated Classification Engine includes more than 100 pre-configured patterns for recognition of credit card and social security numbers, medical records and other PII. It also comes pre-loaded with more than 60 different policies for GDPR, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley and other regulations around the globe to accelerate compliance readiness.

Additional features include a dictionary that identifies risky keywords that suggest improprieties, as well as confidence-scoring and quality assurance tools to minimize false positives.

Veritas Data Insight 6.0 takes a significant step forward in delivering risk analytics by triangulating insights from content classification, metadata analytics and user behavior to quickly uncover potential bad actors or malicious activities. Data Insight’s proprietary “User Risk Score” is the first-line of defense for identifying suspicious activity and initiating remediation efforts to keep sensitive files protected.

Data Insight 6.0 introduces deep learning technology that incorporates the User Risk Score and other file attributes to hunt for an organization’s riskiest files and recommend next steps. By using artificial intelligence to prioritize how the Integrated Classification Engine scans files, Data Insight 6.0 can dash through petabytes of data to illuminate the darkest of data. Data Insight 6.0 is currently available from Veritas and its worldwide channel partners.

Veritas Enterprise Vault 12.2 enables administrators to infuse their archive with intelligence by reclassifying all of their existing content with consistent patterns and policies delivered via the Integrated Classification Engine. The solution aligns the classification tags with retention policies to ensure that all critical data is managed appropriately, while the “junk” can be deleted within the normal course of operations.

Enhanced classification capabilities provide the foundation for accelerated investigations by making it easier to search for content using classification tags and expediting the process of responding to discovery or information requests to address compliance regulations. Enterprise Vault 12.2 will be available in August through Veritas and its worldwide channel partners.

“Classification technology is a critical tool for organizations that need broad visibility into PII and want to retrieve specific information quickly in order to address GDPR,” said Mike Palmer, executive vice president and chief product officer, Veritas. “Manual processes are often unenforceable, laborious and inconsistent. However, by incorporating modern classification technology across our portfolio, Veritas is leapfrogging the market with a new approach to data management that makes sensitive data easier to find, redundant and stale data easier to delete, and allows organizations to make more informed decisions.”

“As data growth reaches Exabyte proportions, organizations have become overwhelmed by mostly unstructured ‘dark’ data that is redundant, stale or of radically varying quality,” said Jason Buffington, principal analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “The Integrated Classification Engine introduced by Veritas today is designed to provide a substantial leap forward for companies needing to achieve governance, risk management and compliance through actionable intelligence on what data exists, who owns it and has access to it, and how it is being used.”

Also released Tuesday, A study from Veritas found that organizations across the globe mistakenly believe they are in compliance with the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). According to findings from The Veritas 2017 GDPR Report, almost one-third (31 percent) of respondents said that their enterprise already conforms to the legislation’s key requirements.

However, when those same respondents were asked about specific GDPR provisions, most provided answers that show they are unlikely to be in compliance. In fact, upon closer inspection, only two percent actually appear to be in compliance, revealing a distinct misunderstanding over regulation readiness.

The findings from the report show that almost half (48 percent) of organizations who stated they are compliant do not have full visibility over personal data loss incidents. Moreover, 61 percent of the same group admitted that it is difficult for their organization to identify and report a personal data breach within 72 hours of awareness – a mandatory GDPR requirement where there is a risk to data subjects.

Any organization that is unable to report the loss or theft of personal data – such as medical records, email addresses and passwords – to the supervisory body within this timeframe is breaking with this key requirement.