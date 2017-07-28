ATTO Technology announced this week a series of certifications with the new Magma ExpressBox 3T-V3.

The latest line of certifications means that Thunderbolt users can access any kind of storage, whether it be Fibre Channel, Ethernet, or SAS/SATA based, by inserting an ATTO PCIe card into the EB3T-V3. For pro users on-the-go, this means access to critical data from any Thunderbolt enabled device, even in the field.

OSS has certified their new EB3T-V3 with Celerity Gen 6 32Gb and 16Gb Fibre Channel host bus adapters (HBAs); ExpressSAS 6Gb SAS/SATA HBAs and RAID adapters; and FastFrame 40Gb and 10Gb Ethernet network interface cards (NICs). In addition, OSS has also certified the ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt 3 devices as part of a complete Thunderbolt workflow.

The complete ATTO ExpressSAS line, including 12Gb SAS/SATA HBAs, will also be fully interoperable following the forthcoming release of new ATTO Mac drivers.

The EB3T-V3 can support up to 3 full-height, full length PCIe cards. Thanks to this recent certification, any ATTO PCIe device can be added to complete a full connectivity solution for a Thunderbolt end-user.

“Magma ExpressBox 3T-V3 provides a seamless solution for using PCIe cards with Thunderbolt 3 enabled computers,” said Steve Cooper, CEO of OSS. “Many companies have a significant investment in PCIe cards but as the size of computers gets smaller, available expansion slots have been reduced or completely eliminated. The Magma ExpressBox 3T-V3 system provides a migration path to Thunderbolt 3 enabled computers while protecting your investment in PCIe hardware.”

Earlier this year, One Stop introduced the ExpressBox 3T-V3, an expansion chassis with three full length PCIe slots. The EB3T-V3 is fully Thunderbolt certified, features easy plug and play installation and can support any combination of x1, x4, x8 and x16 PCIe cards. The chassis features a hot-swappable cooling fan and users can control fan speed and noise.

ATTO CEO Tim Klein also weighed in, saying, “We are elated to be working with partners like One Stop Systems. Magma’s high performing expansion chassis meets the speed and performance of ATTO products. These products together, offer an outlet to meet and even exceed the connectivity standards necessary for data intensive environments.”

ATTO participated in the Thunderbolt developers’ conference held in Cupertino and has continued to introduce purpose-built devices for Thunderbolt, including Thunderbolt 3 to 40Gb Ethernet and 32Gb Fibre Channel.

In addition, ATTO is the only company with Thunderbolt-aware device drivers for ATTO HBAs, NICs and RAID adapters. With nearly 30 years of experience powering high-performance workflows, ATTO network and storage connectivity products address all aspects of media production and support each step in the process from content creation to delivery.