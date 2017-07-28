Qualtrics announced this week its predictive intelligence and machine learning engine, Qualtrics iQ. By launching Qualtrics iQ and leveraging the power of machine learning and predictive intelligence, Qualtrics is democratizing the ability to move from data to insights.

Qualtrics iQ is like IBM’s Watson, processing massive amounts of text in seconds, performing deep statistical analysis, and making predictive recommendations. Unlike Watson, iQ is available to CX practitioners and does not require technical expertise.

Qualtrics iQ is made up of three core components: Stats iQ, Text iQ, and Driver iQ, and used by over 200 clients in a pilot launch. Together, the three enable organizations to instantly process millions of response records, including open text feedback fields, and automatically prioritizes the most impactful experience drivers by automating advanced correlation and regression analysis.

Qualtrics iQ allows organizations to automatically identify trending topics, statistically validate key drivers, and identify the appropriate statistical tests and models, processing results in easy-to-understand terms.

The Qualtrics Text iQ core component uses natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to analyze open text feedback and surface trends in data. It automatically groups responses by suggesting relevant or related topics, and assigns sentiment scores to individual text comments (positive, negative, neutral or mixed). Text iQ helps identify emerging issues, immediately identifies areas of improvement, and helps monitor improvements over time to drive overall business results.

The Qualtrics Driver iQ core component automatically helps organizations statistically identify key experience drivers deep in their data, and prioritizes key driver variables so organizations know where to focus their efforts for the biggest impact. Driver iQ provides real-time filtering so every individual in the organization knows exactly what the biggest improvement opportunities are specific to their domains.

The Qualtrics Stats iQ component makes advanced statistical analysis accessible for the average user by providing automated and instant data analysis, all within the Qualtrics Experience Management Platform. There is no need to export the data or massage it in another software to gain insights. Stats iQ automatically chooses the appropriate statistical analyses for your data, then translates the results into plain English. The various advanced data analytics functions include relate, univariate, bivariate, crosstabs, regression and modeling.

Designed to eliminate time-consuming, manual data processes, Qualtrics iQ eradicates the tasks of sorting through open text feedback, performing complex statistical analyses, and identifying key drivers deep in data. Like the Qualtrics XM Platform, iQ’s drag and drop simplicity make the advanced features easy-to-use so even the newest users can benefit from their power.

“Qualtrics Text iQ is easy to use and provides seamless, accurate sentiment analysis, making it easy to surface trends in open text data,” said Jason Averitt, Customer Experience Manager at Allegion. “It helps us prioritize customer experiences, predict their needs, and identify important patterns that help us create the most impactful CX program possible.”

“Qualtrics iQ hunts down experience gaps automatically, predicting what customers want and helping organizations find and address issues before they negatively impact the business,” said Webb Stevens, head of product at Qualtrics. “Machine learning helps automate tasks that were previously time consuming or impossible to scale, like analyzing open text feedback or finding key drivers buried in your data.”

In addition to the release of Qualtrics iQ, Qualtrics also announced several new features in its XM Platform, including advanced data processing, response editing, and the ability to streamline the data collection and preparation process.

These features can save hours of time when processing large, complex data sets and make Qualtrics the only experience management platform to offer a full spectrum of data collection options from unlimited response weighting to variable creation and from response editing to response-in-progress functionality.

Qualtrics iQ is available now as part of the Qualtrics Experience Management Platform.