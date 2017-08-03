iXsystems announced this week Version 11.0 of the TrueNAS enterprise storage array operating system.TrueNAS 11.0 represents the latest generation of TrueNAS software for the line of enterprise storage arrays and is available to all new and existing TrueNAS customers.

TrueNAS 11.0 introduces support for the object-based Amazon simple storage service (S3) API. Customers can now test, develop, and deploy applications on TrueNAS as part of a private or hybrid cloud, avoiding the pitfalls of public clouds.

The new solution will deliver simultaneous file, block, and object protocols to support multiple applications; uses the OpenZFS file system, which ensures data integrity with replication, snapshotting and protection against data corruption and decay. It also delivers a high availability option for continuous data availability, and allows users to replicate data remotely or locally to any product in the iXsystems storage lineup.

Built on iXsystems FreeNAS software-defined storage solution with over 9 million downloads, the offering delivers 24/7 white-glove support and enterprise-class features such as compression, deduplication, and thin-provisioning. It also provisions and manages S3-compatible object storage using extensions to the GUI interface found in TrueNAS 9.10.

TrueNAS is certified by Citrix, VMware, and Veeam, helping to accelerate the ROI when deploying it in support of virtualization or backup/archive solutions.

In addition to adding S3 compatibility and performance gains for file and block protocols, TrueNAS 11 introduces new alerting capabilities with support for AWS-SNS, Hipchat, InfluxDB, Slack, MatterMost, OpsGenie, PagerDuty, and VictorOps. This feature is one of the many improvements to the TrueNAS architecture that make TrueNAS the ideal compute and storage appliance for mission-critical business usage.

iXsystems also announces the general availability of the TrueNAS X10, an entry level enterprise-class storage solution that is ideal for mission-critical workloads such as file sharing, backups, and replication. The TrueNAS X10 was announced on June 6, 2017 and has seen strong demand due to its low entry price, offering 20TB of enterprise-grade storage for under $10,000 and providing scalability to 360TB. The TrueNAS X10 ships with TrueNAS 11.0, allowing SMBs and others to use the TrueNAS X10 to share Amazon S3-compatible storage.

TrueNAS 11.0 also runs on the TrueNAS X10, Z20, Z30, Z35, and the Z50 TrueFlash. TrueNAS updates are available through the software updater, a component of the user interface. TrueNAS customers will be alerted of the availability of the TrueNAS 11.0-U2 update and should contact iXsystems Technical Support if they have any questions.

Combined with VMware, Citrix and Veeam certifications, the TrueNAS Z product line makes a great datastore for ESXi VMs, XenServer VMs, and Veeam backup images. TrueNAS users will benefit from the overall systematic, architectural, and performance improvements in TrueNAS 11.0. Testing indicates that certain storage operations, such as serving up files, operate up to 25 percent faster with an up to 45 percent reduction of latency than the same storage operations using TrueNAS 9.10.

“TrueNAS 11.0 enables iXsystems’ customers to deploy a solution that enables them to build their own cloud instead of depending on a public cloud or as a part of a hybrid strategy,” said Kris Moore, the company’s director of engineering. “TrueNAS 11.0 also brings with it a new operating system base that incorporates many new features and performance improvements, all while maintaining its hallmark of stability. Its support for S3-compatible objects and its FreeBSD 11 base will provide the platform for TrueNAS to continue to grow its feature-set in 2017 and beyond.”