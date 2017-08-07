Everspin Technologies announced Monday production release of its nvNITRO line of storage accelerators, designed to deliver extremely fast read and write times with ultra-low latency. Everspin is launching the initial nvNITRO accelerators with 1GB and 2GB capacities, based on 256Mb DDR3 ST-MRAM. The storage accelerators are orderable with pricing starting at US$2,200, and will ship in the fourth quarter of this year.

The nvNITRO accelerators operate up to 1.5 million IOPS with 6μs end-to-end latency. Everspin is delivering a half-height, half-length (HHHL) PCIe card as well as U.2 form factors; both support NVMe and memory mapped IO (MMIO) access modes.

The nvNITRO line includes 1GB and 2GB storage capacities; PCIe Gen3 x8, half-height, half-length or U.2 form factor; NVMe 1.1+ for block level access; memory mapped IO (MMIO) for byte level access; 6μS ultra-low access latency (as low as 2μS with SPDK drivers); consistent latency (short tail); customer-defined features using own RTL with programmable FPGA; delivers inherently power fail safe; no system enablement required; PCIe peer-to-peer communication for minimum processor overhead and lower latency; ES1GB-N03 and ES2GB-N03 HHHL form factor; and ES1GB-U201 and 2GB ES2GB-U201 U.2 form factor.

Everspin has also begun sampling its new 1-Gigabit Spin Torque Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (ST-MRAM) with lead customers. This product delivers a high-endurance, persistent memory with a DDR4- compatible interface. These features enable storage system vendors to enhance the reliability and performance of storage devices and systems by delivering protection against power loss without the use of supercapacitors or batteries.

Enterprise SSD designers can take advantage of fast persistent memory that is inherently power fail-safe while also reducing write amplification and over-provisioning, common limitations for NAND flash based SSDs.

Enterprise storage system vendors can now leverage MRAM’s memory speed in traditional enterprise storage form factors and protocols. Everspin’s ST-MRAM ensures that the data is persistent and power fail safe without the need for supercapacitors or battery backup, saving critical space in storage racks.

The high cycle endurance of ST-MRAM also enables unlimited uniform drive writes per day, eliminating the need for complex wear-leveling algorithms that are required in NAND flash-based drives. With Everspin’s ST-MRAM endurance, there is no degradation in read/write performance over time.

This high-end performance, combined with consistent ultra-low latency, means that demanding applications such as high frequency financial trading systems can depend on faster, more predictable transaction recording. The read/write speed combined with low latency brings significant value to many storage applications such as database and file system acceleration, online transaction processing log caches, and metadata caching/buffering.

The need for higher speed across storage networks and data centers can now be met with the industry’s first all-MRAM storage devices, providing both block access storage, and byte addressable memory functions on the same platform. The PCIe Gen 3, NVMe interface makes it simple to add this capability to existing storage networks and servers without the need for special drivers or operating system changes.

“Everspin is proud to announce the production release of our nvNITRO NVMe storage accelerators,” said Phill LoPresti, Everspin’s President and CEO. “We’ve enjoyed building the ecosystem with our partners to make Spin Torque MRAM a reality for today’s storage market.”

“Xilinx is pleased to see the combination of production-ready Spin Torque MRAM and our UltraScale FPGAs in the Everspin nvNITRO series. Coupling an ST-MRAM compatible memory controller with extended byte mode capabilities to an NVMe interface inside the Xilinx FPGA significantly reduces latency and simplifies the protection of mission-critical data,” said Manish Muthal, Xilinx Vice President of Data Center.

“We are delighted to have co-developed this groundbreaking ST-MRAM nvNITRO Accelerator and are equally excited about its potential to be disruptive in the storage market,” said Mike Rubino, SMART Modular Technologies Vice President of World Wide Engineering.

The 1 Gb MRAM is produced in 28nm CMOS on 300mm wafers in partnership with GLOBALFOUNDRIES, utilizing Everspin’s patented perpendicular magnetic tunnel junction (pMTJ) technology. The rapid development of the 1Gb part is a direct result of the high degree of scalability of the pMTJ, moving from 40nm to 28nm processes in less than one year through partnership with Global Foundries.