Newisys announced Monday its new NDS22482F (Soquel) NVMe fabric storage system. This new platform delivers a combination of performance, dynamic scalability, low-latency and robust multi-vendor interoperability.

The Newisys NVMe Fabric Storage System model NDS22482F architecture is non-blocking and delivers 15 million IOPS and 75 GB/s while adding less than 7 microseconds to native SSD latency. The solution scales both horizontally to increase performance and vertically to increase overall capacity.

Newisys, a product division of Sanmina Corp., provides advanced data center products including solid-state memory and disk-based storage server appliances, JBOD storage systems and other products for a variety of data center and storage applications. Newisys solutions are tailored for integration into OEM, system integrator and data center products, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market.

The Newisys NDS22482F is optimized to eliminate the latency added by traditional approaches, which is critical when using solid-state drives (SSDs) with Intel Optane (3D XPoint) technology. The full performance potential of storage based on non-volatile memory (NVM) is unlocked by connecting the Newisys NDS22482F to switched fabrics using six 100Gb PCIe over Ethernet links, unlike traditional all-flash arrays (AFAs).

Unlimited scale-out is possible with the Newisys NDS22482F, because while every unit connects directly to the storage fabric, all remain centrally managed. The system ships with a single or multi-node management interface that enables easy deployment and management at scale in large data center environments.

“Since the initial interoperability testing last year, Newisys has achieved a level of integration with our NVMe over Fabric (NVMe-oF) bridges that puts them on top of the performance leader board,” said Joe Steinmetz, CEO of Kazan Networks. “This new platform and combined solution delivers a whole new level of performance, scalability and interoperability — which is exciting to our customers and across the market, in general.”

“Our new NDS22482F platform has the ability to deliver its full performance over Ethernet with full bandwidth and minimal added latency,” said Eugene McCabe, EVP of Newisys. “This addresses customer use cases ranging from High Performance Computing (HPC) and Enterprise Online Transaction Processing (OLTP), to Big Data Analytics and Big Data Warehousing applications with extreme performance.”

This product is currently in release and production ramp-up, with early orders for test and production systems being accepted now.