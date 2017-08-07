Flash storage company Smart IOPS expanded on Monday its already impressive portfolio of high-performance Data Engine PCI Express (PCIe) NVM Express (NVMe) enterprise solid state drives (SSDs).

In all, the company is set to offer three new and distinctive categories of data center and High–Performance Computing (HPC) SSD products targeting multiple market segments.

The Data Engine T2HP includes PCIe NVMe SSD available in the market. Offered in 3.2 and 6.4TB user capacities, Data Engine T2HP is in a class of its own, surpassing 1.7 million IOPS and 6.8GB/s in bandwidth per SSD. The Data Engine T2HC delivers user capacity in a half height half length (HHHL) add-in card form factor with up to 25.6TB. Unlike other larger SSDs, the performance in this product continues to far exceed any other SSD in its general class.

The Data Engine T2LL Low Latency: Smart IOPS has combined the superior performance that it has come to be known for with best-in-class NAND technology to rival the latest non-volatile memory products offered by others. However, unlike those products that require forklift server upgrade, Data Engine T2LL offers QoS latency and response time that is on par and at a small fraction of the cost of those new trendy non-volatile memory solutions.

Moreover, Data Engine T2LL offers random and sequential read/write performance that is orders of magnitude greater than those caching non-volatile memory products.

“Our patent-pending truRandom technology offers such a diversified set of services that when combined with different 3D NAND flash technologies, it can address a multitude of market sub-segments and tackle storage challenges at a more granular level,” said Ashutosh Das, CEO of Smart IOPS. “Our goal is very simple – we intend to offer the highest IOPS, greatest throughput and lowest latency at budget-friendly prices. We do not believe data centers should have to upgrade their entire server infrastructure with the latest processor and chipset in order to get outstanding performance. You might say that Smart IOPS in the business of connecting dots, not crossing points.”

Smart IOPS is sampling Data Engine T2 HP to a select group of OEMs and enterprises. Data Engine High Capacity and Low Latency editions are expected to sample in the fourth calendar quarter of this year.

Smart IOPS announced in May today that its Data Engine PCI Express (PCIe) NVM Express (NVMe) enterprise solid state drives (SSDs) have been certified to support GIGABYTE’s Rack servers.

GIGABYTE is introducing a new series of high-performance enterprise Rack servers that target enterprise Compute and software-defined storage (SDS) tier that pools server direct-attached SSDs to create a highly efficient shared storage, optimized for the virtual infrastructure.

The addition of Smart IOPS Data Engine enterprise NVMe SSDs as a pre-integrated option enables performance and scalability, while maximizing I/O and storage bandwidth for mixed use workloads. GIGABYTE’s powerful and reliable Rack servers combined with Smart IOPS’ superior SSDs reset the standard for performance, efficiency and sheer storage bandwidth across the demanding enterprise-class infrastructure.