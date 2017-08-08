Toshiba America Electronic Components (TAEC) announced Tuesday its SG6 series, the latest Toshiba client SSD to feature 64-layer, 3-bit-per-cell TLC (triple-level cell) BiCS FLASH to deliver better transfer speeds and power efficiency. This SSD line is designed for mainstream desktops and notebooks, consumer upgrades, as well as applications needing data security.

The SG6 series comes in both M.2 2280 and 2.5-type SATA standardized form factors and includes 256GB, 512GB, and 1024GB capacities. Addressing business applications requiring security, SG6 offers advanced firmware security and self-encrypting drive (SED) models supporting TCG Opal Version 2.0.

With increased performance over the prior generation, SG6 features the latest SATA technology to deliver up to 550MB/s sequential read and 535MB/s sequential write, and up to 100,000 and 85,000 random read/write IOPS delivering enhanced application performance. Furthermore, compared to its previous generation, active power consumption was decreased by up to 40 percent enabling increased battery life for mobile computing.

“Toshiba is committed to further accelerating the adoption of SSDs in client PCs,” said Neville Ichhaporia, director client and data center SSD marketing at Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. “Our new SG6 SATA SSD series demonstrates that and delivers a cost-effective solution on a mature, proven platform with an excellent balance of power and performance in a variety of form factors and capacities.”

The SG6 series will be showcased at the ongoing 2017 Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, California. Samples are currently shipping to customers with general availability later this year.

On Monday, TAEC unveiled software technology essential to enabling deployment of NVMe-oF (NVM Express over Fabrics). This software stack deploys on storage servers, and provides critical solid state drive (SSD) abstraction, security and manageability currently lacking from existing open source implementations.

Addressing cloud data centers with diverse and demanding storage requirements, Toshiba’s software is key to fully leveraging the capacity and performance of NVM Express (NVMe) SSDs and creating dynamic and scalable infrastructures.