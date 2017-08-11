Overland-Tandberg, the unified storage brand of Sphere 3D Corp. announced this week a new release across its SnapServer product line. Designed to allow IT departments to modernize their data center, the SnapServer hybrid and all flash array solutions continue in the SnapServer brand’s tradition of providing rock solid performance for organizations of all sizes.

The SnapServer Flash and Hybrid Array NAS solutions utilize proprietary Guardian OS, an enterprise class operating system based on the XFS filesystem.

Some of the unique GOS operating system highlights and features include support for both an all-flash appliance and a mix of HDDs and flash in a single appliance. It delivers multi-patented heterogeneous and secure replication, called “Snap Encrypted Continuous Replication” (Snap ECR) for replication support across multiple platforms such as Windows, Linux and SnapServers that can be centrally managed with support for one to many and many to one replication.

It also includes Active Directory (AD) integration on a granular level, allowing for SnapServer to join as a member server and store native access control lists (ACLs) on the file system to preserve a secure environment; and high performance snapshots with SnapServer FSA (File System Aware) for efficient space utilization while retaining higher performance.

The lineup also includes Snap DynamicRAID for growing volumes, as well as to deliver the ability to shrink volumes as needs change; seamless integration with the Overland-Tandberg RDX removable disk-based solutions, allowing policy driven scheduled & triggered backups to RDX removable disk systems; and is interoperable with SnapCLOUD for hybrid cloud offerings utilizing SnapCLOUD in Microsoft Azure for cloud burst and to serve as a failover site.

The SnapServer Flash and Hybrid Array offerings allow customers to choose either an all flash deployment or a hybrid one. The hybrid array allows for the creation of separate volumes, one with Flash and the other with HDDs, and then assign the volumes for workflows with different performance requirements. This flexibility allows, for example, the ability to assign the flash volume to a transactional high IOPS workload and the HDD volume to a regular file share workload.

The overall market for flash continues to show strong growth. During the first quarter of 2017, sales of All Flash Array (ARA) jumped 48 percent on a year-on-year basis, per the latest figures from market research firm Dell’Oro Group. In total, the category generated over $1.3 billion for data storage vendors. Also, the figures from Dell’Oro Group predict that all-flash array revenue will grow approximately 40 percent in 2017 to reach nearly $7 billion.

This major refresh for the SnapServer platform not only increases the value proposition for new customers but provides a direct path for existing customers to benefit from Overland-Tandberg’s proprietary Guardian OS operating system, as well as the additional support for all-flash array and hybrid array deployments.

“The digital transformation for customers of every size and the role that a modern data center can play for business efficiency and resiliency cannot be overstated,” said Peter Tassiopoulos, president of Sphere 3D. “The introduction of the new SnapServer capabilities can go a long way to help ensure that this transformation takes place with a robust and secure platform for many years to come.”