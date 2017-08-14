Splunk Inc., provider of software platform for real-time Operational Intelligence, announced Monday Splunk Insights for AWS Cloud Monitoring, a solution that helps organizations drive more value from their journey to the cloud.

Splunk Insights for AWS Cloud Monitoring delivers an analytics-based approach to cloud monitoring to address these challenges head-on by providing end-to-end visibility into a customer’s AWS infrastructure, delivering real-time awareness of performance, health, configuration, security and infrastructure spend.

With the analytics capabilities of Splunk, this solution can help customers predict AWS usage and optimize their AWS infrastructure to maximize savings. Splunk Insights for AWS Cloud Monitoring can be deployed via AWS Marketplace to correlate AWS data with other sources, across hybrid environments via a single platform with pre-built dashboards and visualizations.

The Splunk App for AWS offers a set of pre-built dashboards and reports to analyze and visualize data from numerous AWS services, including AWS CloudTrail, AWS Config, AWS Config Rules, Amazon Inspector, Amazon RDS, Amazon CloudWatch, Amazon VPC Flow Logs, Amazon S3, Amazon EC2, Amazon CloudFront, Amazon EBS, Amazon ELB and AWS Billing, from a single, free app.

Splunk’s patent-pending topology view gives a graphical representation of current AWS deployment. It allows users to view the topology and resource relationships by account, region, VPC, tag and time. This capability allows users to playback how the environment was built and adds interactive layers of insight for each AWS element.

“As our customers migrate their critical workloads to AWS, real-time insight into the performance of their workloads is crucial to successful cloud adoption,” said Dave McCann, vice president, AWS Marketplace & Catalog Services, Amazon Web Services. “Making Splunk Insights for AWS Cloud Monitoring available on AWS Marketplace gives our customers access to a solution that assists in comprehensive monitoring of their workloads from the critical point of migration, to long after the application is running on AWS.”

“Cloud adoption has become standard practice, but companies can face challenges throughout the migration process, including visibility limitations, unforeseen cost and resource constraints. Customers need the ability to correlate data sources across environments, in real time to derive maximum value,” said Rick Fitz, senior vice president of IT Markets, Splunk. “With Splunk Insights for AWS Cloud Monitoring, our customers now have a cost-effective, easy-to-use solution that provides predictive insights to remove the friction of cloud adoption and help ensure companies maximize their cloud investment.”

Splunk Insights for AWS Cloud Monitoring provides end-to-end security, operational and cost management insights on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for as little as $7,500 per year.