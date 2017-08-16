InfluxData, an open source platform provider built from the ground up for metrics and events, announced Wednesday an update for InfluxCloud, the fully supported, managed and hosted version of the InfluxData platform to scale with the business.

InfluxCloud has been updated to version 1.3, and includes an enhanced visualization experience through Chronograf, the visualization and administrative user interface for the InfluxData platform. Other updates include support for role-based access to restrict or allow users, or groups of users, from performing certain tasks. InfluxCloud now provides for the visual definition of anomaly detection and alert rules. Powered by the incorporation of Chronograf for the visual elements and Kapacitor for the execution of the defined rules, these new additions allow users to experience the full power of the InfluxData platform.

While every subscription comes with a pre-defined storage allocation, customers can now add more storage as they need it. The usage-based storage add-ons also include automated backups which provides peace of mind knowing that data is always safe and protected.

“We are focused on delivering rapid time to value for developers through building monitoring and control applications, and with the inclusion of Chronograf and Kapacitor into InfluxCloud, developers can experience more of the entire platform without having to setup and manage any infrastructure,” said Tim Hall, VP Products, InfluxData. “This allows developers an easy onboarding experience and to quickly incorporate advanced features like alerting and anomaly detection into their applications. These new additions set the stage for future capabilities such as co-monitoring, portable backups, and more.”

“InfluxCloud helps Qube gather metrics and events to visualize utility billing usage and charges for our customers,” said John Burk, senior software developer, PipelineFX. “As a managed service, it allows us to focus on our core competencies without having to dedicate the resources to manage another solution. InfluxCloud is fully managed by InfluxData to have the latest software, with fully optimized clusters, and is always available.”

In May, InfluxCloud announces a common administrative user interface and visualization experience across the InfluxEnterprise and open source platforms to empower developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications faster and easier.

Chronograf 1.3.0 delivers rapid time to value for developers using Telegraf for metrics and events collection through pre-built visualizations for monitoring and data exploration; provides easy-to-use administrative capabilities including database creation and user management for InfluxDB; simplifies creation of custom alerting providing anomaly detection, and action frameworks for faster business value leveraging capabilities of Kapacitor; and implements support for both open source TICK projects and InfluxEnterprise.