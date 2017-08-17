Norton by Symantec announced Thursday that its secure, high-performance Wi-Fi router Norton Core is currently available for purchase in the U.S. at Norton.com, BestBuy.com and Amazon.com, and in select Best Buy stores nationwide. The Wi-Fi router aims to fundamentally change the concept of Wi-Fi routers by making security the primary consideration.

Norton Core is a security solution that helps protect home networks – and an unlimited number of connected devices, including computers and mobile devices – from malware, viruses, hackers, and cybercriminals. Designed in the form of a geodesic dome and inspired by defense and weather radars deployed in the extreme reaches of the globe, Norton Core’s unique mathematical design encourages users to place it out in the open, as part of their home décor.

In addition to its strong security capabilities and elegant design, Norton Core offers customizable parental controls allowing parents the flexibility to set parameters that work for their family. Daily internet usage limits for each child, filters for accessible content, and a pause button are some of the features parents may enjoy customizing based on their family needs.

Unlike conventional routers, Norton Core was built specifically with security in mind to protect connected homes. With network packet inspection, combined with intelligence from a global threat database, Norton Core can help fend off threats before they infiltrate a home network.

Norton Core brings the benefit of speed, comprehensive Wi-Fi coverage and reliability along with additional product highlights. Norton Core keeps devices and home network protected. With its network level protection, Norton Core uses deep packet inspection to inspect all traffic it deems untrusted or risky and provides protection against possible intrusions with its intrusion detection and prevention engines. From comprehensive data encryption to real-time software updates, Norton Core fundamentally changes the equation to extend protection to Wi-Fi routers.

The router delivers flexible tools for parents to monitor and manage screen time for each child, control time limits by device, and set content filters. The entire network can even be paused. It also provides users with a readout on their network’s weaknesses and timely insights and advice on ways to improve their score; gives priority to any device or activity in the house with the touch of a button, so a movie can quickly be prioritized over a game console; and creates secure guest networks easily, with time limits. When time is up, users can simply extend access or let the guest network disappear.

There is an increasing need to provide consumers with a digital safety solution to protect their home networks and the connected devices that power their homes. Sixty-two percent of consumers globally believe connected devices are built with security in mind.

However, Symantec researchers identified security vulnerabilities in 50 different connected home devices, ranging from smart thermostats to smart hubs, that could make the devices easy targets for attacks. Additionally, Symantec researchers found the number of attempted attacks on IoT devices increased twofold from January to December 2016.

“This is an exciting day for Symantec and for consumer digital safety,” said Fran Rosch, executive vice president and general manager, Consumer Business, Symantec. “As the Internet of Things industry continues to evolve, connected homes become more common, and devices within homes continue to multiply, it’s vital that consumers have a way to protect their family’s connected devices from new and sophisticated attacks.”

Norton Core is currently available for purchase online for $279.99 at Norton.com, BestBuy.com and Amazon.com, as well as select Best Buy stores nationwide. Purchase of Norton Core, available in Titanium Gold and Granite Gray, comes bundled with a one-year complimentary subscription to Norton Core Security Plus, which includes protection for an unlimited number of connected devices such as laptops, desktops, Macs, Android and iOS smartphones, tablets and IoT/connected devices. After the first year, a subscription renewal will be $9.99/month.