Amazon EC2 Systems Manager recently announced that it now supports Systems Manager Automation, AWS Step Functions, and AWS Lambda maintenance window task types, allowing users to schedule complex workflows across Amazon Web Services (AWS) resources.

Previously, users could schedule a discrete action with Systems Manager Run Command in a maintenance window. Now, they can execute sophisticated and complex workflows in a maintenance window by scheduling a Systems Manager Automation document, AWS Step Function, or AWS Lambda function.

This enables maintenance window use cases such as patching an SQL server using a Systems Manager Automation document or taking regular Amazon Elastic Block Store snapshots of attached Amazon EBS volumes. Users can schedule pre-defined or custom workflows based on these task types.

Maintenance windows is a feature of EC2 Systems Manager which provide the ability to define one or more recurring windows of time during which it is acceptable for any disruptive operation to occur. By defining these windows and associating instances with them, it is easier to ensure that any maintenance activities performed on the instances which may impact the availability of a workload is done so during a well-defined window of time.

Maintenance windows help improve availability and reliability of workloads by automatically performing tasks in a well-defined window of time, significantly reducing the impact of any operational or infrastructure failures.

Amazon EC2 Systems Manager is a management service that can automatically collect software inventory, apply OS patches, create system images, and configure Windows and Linux operating systems. These capabilities help define and track system configurations, prevent drift, and maintain software compliance of EC2 and on-premises configurations.

By providing a management approach that is designed for the scale and agility of the cloud but extends into on-premises data center, EC2 Systems Manager makes it easier to seamlessly bridge existing infrastructure with AWS.

EC2 Systems Manager is easy to use. Users can access EC2 Systems Manager from the EC2 Management Console, select the instances they want to manage, and define the management tasks they want to perform. EC2 Systems Manager is available at no cost to manage both EC2 and on-premises resources.

EC2 Systems Manager lets users automate complex and repetitive tasks such as applying OS patches across a large group of instances, making regular updates to AMIs, and enforcing configuration policies. EC2 Systems Manager has a simple interface to define your management tasks and then select a specific set of resources to manage. Tasks can be configured to run automatically based either on the results of software inventory collection or events registered by Amazon CloudWatch events.

EC2 Systems Manager helps reduce costs by providing easy to use, automated tools for tracking, updating and maintaining software and OS configurations. With EC2 Systems Manager, clients can automatically maintain systems that are compliant so as not to waste time on manual updates, or add risk associated with non-compliant systems.