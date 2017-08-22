SwiftStack announced Tuesday that its hybrid cloud storage software is now validated by Cisco for the Cisco UCS S3260 storage server and integrated UCS Manager.

SwiftStack is the only object storage solution with solution bundle part numbers on Cisco’s global price list, and is the only such solution with the option of Cisco Solution Support. The combination of ordering efficiency, end-to-end solution support, and validated designs provides for the ideal consumption experience for enterprises.

SwiftStack brings the fundamental attributes of public cloud resources into the enterprise infrastructure: scalability, agility, and pricing based on consumption. Legacy applications can access and consume storage via file services, and cloud-native applications via object.

Users gain the freedom to move workloads between private data centers and public clouds like Amazon or Google, and from cloud to cloud, according to administrative policies. Whether on-premise or in public cloud, data remains under the management control of internal IT, residing wherever it is needed by users and applications.

This Cisco Validated Design (CVD) status is the result of successful completion of comprehensive testing and documentation of SwiftStack by Cisco engineers to facilitate faster, more reliable and more predictable deployments for customers. CVDs provide the foundation for systems design based on common use cases or current engineering system priorities. They incorporate a broad set of technologies, features and applications to address customer needs. With SwiftStack software running on Cisco UCS Storage Servers, organizations can leverage the benefits of the public cloud while retaining the control and level of protection typically associated with private data centers running behind enterprise firewalls and security.

SwiftStack innovations power hybrid cloud storage for enterprises. Enabling freedom to move workloads between private data centers and public clouds like Amazon or Google, SwiftStack software delivers universal access to petabytes of unstructured data in a single namespace. Corporate data remains under the management control of internal IT, served by infrastructure that starts small and seamlessly scales huge within and across geographic regions. The result, pay-as-you-grow consumption of IT-managed resources on-premises and in the cloud.

“Enterprises are looking for the benefits of public cloud storage as they modernize their business workflows and leverage hybrid cloud solutions,” said Don Jaworski, CEO of SwiftStack. “As a Cisco Preferred Solution Partner, we have collaborated to establish a joint solution that leverages the high density and industry-leading networking capabilities of Cisco UCS Storage Servers in a solution that Enterprises can easily and confidently consume.”