Hedvig announced this week availability of the Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform version 3.0, a new release of its software-defined storage (SDS) platform. Innovations in 3.0 include enhancements to its comprehensive suite of caching technologies, new advanced security capabilities, and new end-to-end integrations. These 3.0 capabilities enable customers to store and protect virtualized, containerized, and backup workloads from a single platform.

The Hedvig FlashFabric is a comprehensive suite of flash caching technologies that optimize performance in Hedvig clusters running both on-premises and in public clouds. In 3.0, Hedvig adds improvements to the platform’s all-flash caching, including more advanced auto-tiering and read cache capabilities.

Customers architecting all-flash data centers or those interested in adding all-flash resources in public clouds can take advantage of NVMe, 3D Xpoint and other flash innovations without having to add complex, proprietary hardware. By adding new commodity servers or public cloud instances configured with the latest flash technologies and Hedvig will automatically consume the resources and optimize performance based on application needs.

Enterprise cyber and malware attacks are on the rise, resulting in a growing need for enhanced security and encryption built directly into storage infrastructure. Hedvig Encrypt360 delivers a native, in-software approach to protecting data throughout its entire lifecycle, encrypting data that’s in-use, in-flight, and at-rest.

Based on Hedvig’s distributed systems architecture, data encryption starts at the host level and carries all the way through the backend, distributed cluster nodes. Encrypt360 supports a variety of key management systems, including AWS, and enables customers to select a 256-bit AES encryption policy on a per-volume basis.

Also new to the 3.0 release are advanced auditing and multitenancy access control mechanisms that, combined with Encrypt360, ensure customers can securely meet IT compliance and regulations while adopting hybrid and multi-cloud architectures.

Hedvig adds to its existing Docker and OpenStack CloudScale Plugins with new and improved plugins for Veritas, VMware, and Red Hat. CloudScale Plugins provide pretested, validated options to ensure SDS is easier to use and operate.

Hedvig’s CloudScale Plugins now include Veritas OpenStorage Technology (OST) plugin. Hedvig’s new OST plugin ensures existing Veritas customers can seamlessly connect NetBackup to Hedvig as a deduplicating backup target. The existing Hedvig VMware vSphere Web Client plugin has achieved VMware-ready storage certification and adds new security, backup, and data protection capabilities.

A Hedvig Storage Proxy container is now Red Hat certified for customer production use and published in the Red Hat Container Catalog. This certified container supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and OpenShift featuring docker and Kubernetes.

“LKAB is one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore. We generate a significant amount of Internet of Things (IoT) data from geophones throughout our mines. We deploy Hedvig as a hyperscale backup solution to store and protect all that IoT data,” said Robert Pohjanen, an IT Architect for LKAB. “The NetBackup OST plugin in the 3.0 release improves the performance and efficiency of Hedvig as our backup solution. We’re also excited to use the new encryption capabilities as LKAB moves towards a hybrid cloud architecture.”

“We’ve seen a sea change in customer requirements since we released the Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform two years ago. Enterprises require a platform that significantly simplifies their IT infrastructure and operations,” said Avinash Lakshman, CEO and founder of Hedvig. “As more mainstream enterprises adopt software-defined storage, they seek technology that plugs into their existing architecture, natively protects against growing cybersecurity and compliance mandates, and future-proofs their infrastructure with innovations in flash technology.”

As more businesses adopt software-defined storage and multi-cloud infrastructure, the flexibility to accommodate primary and secondary data in a single platform becomes critical. New flash-caching, encryption, auditing, multitenancy, certifications and plugins found in Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform 3.0 offer organizations an elastic storage system that runs on-premises, in the public cloud, or both.