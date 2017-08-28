LogicMonitor, a SaaS-based performance monitoring platform for complex, hybrid IT infrastructure, announced on Monday support for Kubernetes. This capability allows operations teams running Kubernetes in VMware-powered environments to troubleshoot any issues regardless of origin, from physical components to ephemeral resources.

LogicMonitor is a performance monitoring solution that provides users with the breadth and depth of coverage needed to manage complex and evolving IT environments. The LogicMonitor Platform provides visibility into key performance metrics for everything from VMware and the storage running it, to Kubernetes and the containers it deploys, as well as application metrics from within those containers.

With out-of-the-box coverage for thousands of technologies, LogicMonitor provides granular visibility into infrastructure and application performance. LogicMonitor’s automated device discovery, preconfigured alert thresholds, and rich customizable dashboards, come together to give IT teams the speed, flexibility, and actionable insights required to succeed in competitive markets.

“Kubernetes is making major inroads into the VMware ecosystem, equipping users with the power to orchestrate containerized applications on top of the VMware powered infrastructure they have and rely on,” states Jeff Behl, LogicMonitor’s Chief Product Officer. “We’re finding that many operations folks assume using Kubernetes requires a shift in the way infrastructure is monitored. In reality, Kubernetes is just another component in your infrastructure that needs to be monitored effectively. LogicMonitor provides the same granular monitoring of Kubernetes-orchestrated and deployed applications that it provides for more traditional infrastructure.”

LogicMonitor unveiled in June its Service Provider Platform. Building on the core monitoring platform that is widely deployed by leading web technology and enterprises globally, LogicMonitor’s Service Provider Platform customizes SaaS-based performance monitoring to meet the specific set of business needs for service providers.

The visibility LogicMonitor provides into geographically dispersed, hybrid client IT infrastructures make it the ideal strategic partner for Enterprise Service Providers.

The Service Provider Platform enables faster client on-boarding, improved issue-resolution times, and increased transparency through capture of a robust feature set built for service providers. Platform users will gain access to shareable dashboards, detailed reporting, and multi-tenancy which enables child account capability and granular role-based access control.