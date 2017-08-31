iXsystems released Wednesday a comprehensive line of new servers fully optimized for the new Intel Xeon scalable processors. The iXsystems servers include multiple features that support the Intel Xeon Scalable Processors for improved performance, security and efficiency, helping accelerate ROI. They are offered in 1U, 2U and 4U rackmount form factors to enable a broad array of market segments.

These new servers are available in 8-way, quad, dual, and single CPU socket configurations, giving customers an array of scalable system options all fueled by Intel Xeon Platinum processors for consistent CPU support. Previously, different CPUs had to be used for the four socket and eight socket systems. This required customers to purchase different CPU classes when they deployed one or two socket servers versus their four or eight socket server infrastructures.

“Intel Xeon Scalable processors enable customers to accelerate their transformation to a software-defined data center. With the enhanced scalability, agility and security capabilities of the Intel Xeon Scalable platforms, customers can deploy and run today’s web-scale applications in the hybrid cloud with unprecedented speed,” said Jennifer Huffstetler, Senior Director, Data Center Product Management, Intel. “In today’s always-on public/private cloud applications, non-stop service is vital, especially for enterprise-grade applications. iXsystems servers with Intel® Xeon Scalable processors help achieve the goals for always ready applications while accelerating ROI.”

iXsystems’ servers are engineered to unleash performance and feature sets of the new Intel Xeon scalable processors. The elevated compute performance, density, connectivity, and efficiency are coupled with enhanced support for NVMe NAND Flash for enhanced application responsiveness and agility.

It also delivers improved management for NVMe SSD drives, increased core count, increased L1/L2 cache performance, over 50 percent more memory bandwidth by increasing memory channels to six, up to 50 percent more PCIe I/O bandwidth by increasing PCIe lanes to up to 48, and support for UPI bridge between CPUs, ensures iXsystems servers can achieve optimal performance for today’s complex web-scale applications.

Up to two times per core security performance improvements, combined with Intel Trusted Execution Technology (Intel TXT), Intel Platform Trust Technology (Intel PTT), and Intel Boot Guard, combined with key protection ensure you have low overhead and hardware-enhanced data protection when deploying a trusted infrastructure.

The number of cores per CPU has been increased to a maximum of 28 and the new Intel UPI can deliver almost 50 percent more inter-CPU bandwidth. There are a plethora of add-in options that can be connected to the PCIe lanes. These include NVMe SSDs, 100G/40G/25G/10G Ethernet, Intel Omni-Path Architecture, 100G EDR InfiniBand, and others. These changes help increase the multi-tenancy and VM density or parallelized workloads required by existing local or hybrid cloud-based applications.

iXsystems delivers an extensive selection of servers fully optimized for all applications and any budget. In addition to increased flexibility across the server lineup, the new platform enables a multitude of improvements including eight socket servers up to 224 physical CPU cores; 4 socket servers up to 112; 2 socket servers up to 56; DDR4 2666MHz memory support (up to 6TB in a 4-socket configuration) across 6 memory channels (formerly 4); increased maximum CPU core count; and support of 1, 2, 4, and 8 sockets per motherboard.

It also Intel Mesh Architecture cpu design to increase bandwidth and lower latencies; Intel UltraPath Interconnect (UPI) technology, replacing QPI; faster performance with Intel AVX-512; and its advanced RAS designed for 99.999 percent availability. With this new generation of servers, iXsystems offers an extensive range of computing solutions for mission-critical applications.