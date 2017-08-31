Talend, provider of cloud and big data integration solutions, unveiled Thursday a new Talend Community, improving the ability for developers to collaborate, get technical help, share expertise, and remain on the leading edge of data integration.

Talend Community provides a direct channel of support, education, and thought leadership to users of Talend’s enterprise solutions and open source products, and is an important component of Talend’s overall global market ecosystem that includes technical partners and system integrators.

In addition to increasing engagement and awareness, the new Community site also helps drive downloads of Talend Open Studio, the company’s line of open source products.

Recently surpassing 3 million downloads, Talend Open Studio products help developers and companies gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies. These open source versions also help lead to future sales of Talend’s commercial products as companies transition from individual desktop projects to larger, more collaborative ventures or enterprise-wide implementations.

“Talend Open Studio is an intuitive application that offered an ideal toolset for some of our early proofs of concept and smaller integration jobs,” said Thomas Groh, VP of Data, Mogo. “As our company grew and our data management needs evolved, it was natural to convert to Talend’s enterprise solution that offered the same interface and workflow as the open source product, but with more capabilities, control, and power.”

Community members also helped enhance Talend products through the contribution of new connectors and components. Over 2000 connectors have been developed by the community which enable our customers to easily integrate data from various sources and applications without having expert knowledge of each data system.

Easy integration with a range of systems is a critical decision factor for potential customers as it allows our solutions to address a wide variety of data use cases. This creates a network effect whereby Talend and its community keep each other at the forefront of innovation.

In addition to having a new online destination for peer-to-peer collaboration, Talend’s community is expanding offline with increased support for regional user groups where developers can meet face-to-face. Highlighting the growing interest in Talend, modern data integration platforms and cloud technologies, new user groups are springing up across North America and abroad in localities ranging from London and Paris to India and Singapore.

“Talend Community should be the first stop for any company or developer tackling a next-generation cloud or big data integration project,” said Ashley Stirrup, CMO, Talend. “This new forum provides a place where customers, prospects, partners, and open source users can easily collaborate and benefit from the vision and technical knowledge of one another. We’re eager to continue growing this active community that has had a significant impact on the development of our product line and the broader market for modern data management.”

Talend had in July unveiled a new set of connectors for the Talend Data Fabric platform that helps customers rapidly migrate enterprise-wide data sources to Microsoft Azure to build scalable cloud data pipelines for real-time analytics.

Talend’s set of connectors for Microsoft Azure SQL Data Warehouse, SQL Database, Azure CosmosDB, Data Lake Store, Queue Storage, and Table Storage deliver business agility by enabling customers to rapidly integrate, analyze and stream big data in the cloud to fuel innovation and gain a competitive edge.