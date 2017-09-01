Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced this week its initial composable platform for VMware Cloud Foundation, based on HPE Synergy. This solution will enable IT organizations to simplify their transformation to a hybrid IT infrastructure, deploy infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and private clouds in minutes and lower virtual machine (VM) costs compared to public clouds and traditional server racks.

The combination of HPE Synergy with VMware Cloud Foundation will enable customers to operate a single platform to run traditional bare metal, virtualized SAN-based environments and new vSAN-based workloads. HPE Synergy provides a single infrastructure for IT to dynamically compose their right mix of virtual, traditional and VMware Cloud Foundation, increasing business agility and resource utilization.

Using HPE Synergy Image Streamer, IT can deploy infrastructure and VMware Cloud Foundation software in minutes with a few simple clicks, to respond quickly to line of business and accelerate customers’ DevOps initiatives. By comparison, competitive solutions available today require multiple tools and steps.

HPE Synergy is a platform based on composable infrastructure, delivering VMs at a 29 percent lower cost compared to traditional architectures and up to 50 percent less than public clouds. In addition, customers can increase IT administrator productivity by up to three times, as customers are seeing triple the number of IT devices managed by a single administrator.

“In today’s competitive digital world, enterprises need technology that enables them to quickly introduce and scale new services,” said Ric Lewis, senior vice president and general manager, Software-Defined and Cloud Group, HPE. “HPE Synergy with VMware Cloud Foundation will deliver a private cloud experience that empowers IT to be an internal service provider and enables rapid response to business needs with single-click DevOps delivery.”

HPE Synergy with VMware Cloud Foundation extends HPE and VMware joint offerings, including vSphere and vRealize. These solutions are built on a common architecture and integration with HPE OneView, HPE’s infrastructure automation software, allowing IT admins to discover, manage and optimize their virtualization environments.

“HPE Synergy powered by Cloud Foundation will provide a powerful solution to consolidate traditional, private and cloud native workloads onto a single integrated infrastructure platform that is simple to deploy and operate,” said John Gilmartin, vice president and general manager, Integrated Systems Business Unit, VMware. “Customers will benefit from a highly dynamic, programmable infrastructure foundation that eliminates the operational overhead of traditional deployments thanks to new built-in lifecycle automation capabilities. We are excited about the value that HPE Synergy powered by Cloud Foundation will unlock to our mutual customers.”

HPE Synergy with VMware Cloud Foundation can be combined with HPE Flexible Capacity, an infrastructure service offering on-demand capacity and a pay-as-you-go consumption model. HPE Flexible Capacity gives customers the ability to scale-up and scale-down capacity as need and allows customers to pay only pay for what they consume, providing cloud speed and economics on-premises, at or below the cost of public clouds.

In addition to HPE Synergy with VMware Cloud Foundation, HPE announced Private Cloud Express with VMware vRealize, a new pre-integrated solution that includes VMware vRealize on HPE SimpliVity 380. Private Cloud Express is ideal for remote and branch offices, offering data services to simplify management and reduce costs, in addition to providing application assessment services to determine the best process for migrating applications.

VMware Cloud Foundation on HPE Synergy is expected to be certified and available from HPE and channel and distribution partners in late 2017. vSphere and vSAN are certified and available with HPE Synergy today. Private Cloud Express with VMware vRealize is targeted for availability in September.