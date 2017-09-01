Western Digital announced this week that the company has completed the asset acquisition of cloud services company Upthere that is providing a new and better way to keep, find and share what’s important and meaningful to consumers.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Western Digital and Tegile Systems also announced this week that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which flash and persistent-memory storage solutions for enterprise data center applications company Tegile will be acquired by Western Digital. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to close the week of Sept. 4, 2017, upon satisfaction of certain closing conditions as set forth in the definitive agreement between the parties.

Tegile has been at the forefront of the flash storage revolution since 2012. With its IntelliFlash architecture, Tegile has pioneered a comprehensive storage platform that delivers storage at the speed of flash memory. Tegile will bring to Western Digital over 1,700 new customers, an innovative product portfolio, and a deeply experienced team with a proven ability to deliver value to customers.

Upthere provides an enhanced storage experience designed to be the single home for all of a user’s photos, videos, documents and music. The Upthere app is platform agnostic and available for iPhone, iPad and Android devices, as well as macOS and Windows PCs.

The addition of Upthere’s technology and team to Western Digital’s Client Solutions business unit will enhance the company’s consumer products portfolio with new cloud-based offerings.

“Upthere is delivering on its mission to transform the personal storage market and we share their focus on providing consumers more rich and meaningful experiences with their data,” said Jim Welsh, senior vice president and general manager of Client Solutions at Western Digital. “I’m pleased to have Upthere CEO Chris Bourdon join the team as a strategic leader. His extensive software expertise will help accelerate our user experience and cloud services imperatives across all aspects of the Client Solutions business.”

Bourdon added, “The Upthere team is excited to join Western Digital, with whom we share a long-standing relationship and commitment to significantly advance the consumer experience through cloud-based solutions. It is clear that Western Digital recognizes the great technology and products we have developed and this transaction is a testament to our hard-working team. I am confident that, together, we will continue to innovate cloud-based services with the potential to revolutionize how consumers and businesses create, manage and keep their important data.”

Barbara Nelson will lead Western Digital’s Cloud Services business. Ms. Nelson recently joined Western Digital from IronKey, a cloud security business where she was executive vice president and general manager. She has a strong entrepreneurial track record, having been the chief executive officer at two start-up companies, and has led the growth of businesses from concept to over $100 million on four separate occasions.