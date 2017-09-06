Mellanox Technologies and Accelink Technologies, a manufacturer of optoelectronics components, introduced on Wednesday a 1550nm 100Gb/s PSM4 transceiver based on the silicon photonics optical engine from Mellanox.

Serving the growing demand of hyperscale Web 2.0 and cloud interconnects, the new Accelink transceiver provides customers with an additional source and full interoperability with PSM4 transceivers from Mellanox.

The Mellanox optical engine solution was announced earlier this year at OFC 2017. The components are fully qualified for use in low-cost, electronics-style packaging, ensuring a low-risk, and quick time to market. Because the Mellanox silicon photonics platform eliminates the need for complex optical alignment of lenses, isolators, and laser subassemblies, customers can scale to high volume manufacturing easier and faster than using traditional technologies.

Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance capability. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, cables and transceivers, software and silicon that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a range of markets, including high performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage and financial services.

“We are delighted to announce Accelink as a partner and customer for our optical engine,” said Amir Prescher, senior vice president of business development and general manager of the interconnect business at Mellanox. “PSM4 represents the highest volume, most cost effective and flexible 100Gb/s transceiver for single mode fiber in data center applications. Customers benefit by having more supplier options; Mellanox and Accelink both benefit by expanding the market for 100Gb/s products.”

“Chinese Web 2.0 and datacenters are transitioning to 100Gb/s networks so the timing is perfect for us,” remarked Zhang Jun, General Manager at Accelink. “The fully qualified Mellanox optical engine significantly reduced our time to market. With no lenses, isolators or hermetic packages, the Mellanox solution is easier to assemble and lower cost than competitor solutions.”