ATTO Technology announced Monday availability of its quad-port ATTO Celerity 32Gb Gen 6 FC-324E host bus adapters (HBAs). This addition to the ATTO Fibre Channel portfolio will enable companies to capitalize on their existing storage area network (SAN) infrastructure and addresses the growing need for high-performing, scalable and secure storage to support exponential data growth from applications such as 4K/8K editing and high-performance computing and data warehousing, along with the proliferation of virtualized servers and flash arrays.

The ATTO Gen 6 line includes Celerity 32Gb and 16Gb HBAs in low-profile single-, dual- and now quad-port full height versions. All versions are backward compatible, reducing the complexity of deploying and managing the SAN, and take full advantage of advancements for reliability and forward error correction to improve network performance and resiliency.

Celerity HBAs are designed to provide fast, redundant and highly available connectivity to Fibre Channel storage and are engineered to manage latency for real-time applications. ATTO’s Advanced Data Streaming (ADS) technology provides controlled acceleration of data to deliver the most consistent performance and reliable data transfers.

For an end-to-end connectivity solution, the ATTO XstreamCORE 7550 and 7500 16Gb Fibre Channel storage controllers provide users the ability to create a Fibre Channel SAN and the ability to disaggregate stranded SAS/SATA storage with performance up to 6.4 GB/s or 1.4M 4K IOPS with less than four μs of latency. The XstreamCORE 7600 for 32Gb/s will be available in 2018.

ATTO 32Gb HBAs support 3,200MB/s per channel data throughput, maximizing the number of virtual machines per physical server and delivering unmatched storage performance. With x16 PCIe bus connection and four 32Gb/s Fibre Channel ports, the FC-324E eliminates the bottlenecks created by I/O data intensive applications. With data centers moving to all-flash arrays, the need to drive greater performance to more solid-state drives (SSDs) is becoming critical. Four Fibre Channel ports in a single PCIe slot ensures high-density connectivity at the highest available performance for up to 1.2 GB/s throughput making it ideally suited for environments utilizing next-generation, flash-based storage. 32Gb Celerity HBAs support up to 2X the number of outstanding commands than the competition allowing, sustained maximum performance and enabling users to continue to meet service level agreements.

Celerity 32Gb HBAs also make it possible to have longer distances between servers and storage. They support more data in-flight allowing users to extend their connection to storage up to 10 km, without degrading throughput for demanding long-distance applications such as a stretch cluster. Celerity 32Gb Gen 6 quad-port FC-324E HBAs are available now for purchase.

“Upgrading an existing Fibre Channel SAN to 32Gb Gen 6 is a logical choice to maximize performance,” said Tim Klein, CEO of ATTO Technology. He continued, “Fibre Channel remains the go-to storage technology for high performance enterprise applications, which makes it a great match for flash storage and all flash arrays. ATTO will soon have NVMe support for Fibre Channel fabrics, allowing users to bring the latest NVMe drives onto a Fibre Channel SAN.”