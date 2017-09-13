SonicWall and SentinelOne announced Wednesday a new agreement to bring together SentinelOne’s next-generation endpoint protection with SonicWall’s next-generation firewall (NGFW) solution. By combining the two offerings, SonicWall and SentinelOne will automate the distribution and enforcement of SentinelOne’s Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), as well as ensure automatic remediation of malicious attacks such as ransomware in the event of infection by reversing system and file modifications.

The combined offering from SonicWall and SentinelOne provides protection to users operating Windows, Linux, Mac OS X and VDI. It will be available for purchase in early next year.

By combining the two solutions, SonicWall and SentinelOne will allow administrators to not only create policies to determine which individuals must run the endpoint solution on their devices, but also add controls to ensure that devices are running the endpoint client, if required.

Through the partnership, SentinelOne and SonicWall will also offer threat intelligence sharing – combining the industry’s fastest conversion from unknown to known malware via the SonicWall Capture Threat Network with the addition of threat intelligence from SentinelOne endpoint data.

Additionally, the combined solution brings policy-based enforcement, compliance, quarantine and remediation; cloud-based centralized management and analytics; dynamic detection with behavioral models and machine learning; and delivers automatic remediation of ransomware and other advanced threats.

“Today’s partnership agreement with SentinelOne marks the beginning of another important chapter in SonicWall’s story, as we offer our customers a new, enhanced level of protection,” said Bill Conner, president and CEO of SonicWall. “Our two powerful solutions bring enterprise-level security enforcement, as well as automated detection, prevention, remediation and compliance, to small and medium sized organizations around the world. The combined offering takes automated real-time breach detection and prevention to the next level, enabling our customers to focus on their core businesses and fear less.”

“Combining our offerings eliminates the need for organizations to purchase separate endpoint solutions and employ specialists to install and maintain endpoint protection. We’re proud to partner with SonicWall to amplify our SMB market coverage, jointly delivering what we believe is the most effective, holistic, and consumable next-generation endpoint protection solution available,” said Tomer Weingarten, chief executive officer of SentinelOne. “Together, we are removing complexity for users and addressing the reality of our users’ business environments while still continuing to stop the most advanced as well as never seen before cyber threats.”

“The outbreak of global high-profile attacks such as WannaCry and NotPetya have established that once ransomware penetrates a network, the damage can spread in a matter of minutes,” said Vikram Phatak, chief executive officer of NSS Labs. “This combined solution has demonstrated that it will detect existing and new threats and automatically respond quickly, all while allowing users to simplify ongoing enforcement of endpoint protection.”