Western Digital Corp. announced on Thursday availability of a new software development kit (SDK) for its G-Technology 12-bay G-RACK 12 high-performance NAS solution for content creation professionals managing libraries of video and audio.

Utilizing the SDK, G-RACK 12 third-party partners now have the capability to develop customized applications for the G-NAS operating system (OS) that can run natively on the G-RACK 12 and its dual 6-core Xeon processors, offloading tasks from local machines and streamlining workflow.

The G-RACK 12 high-performance NAS solution streamlines demanding media and entertainment video workflows, including 4K and above resolution, with a scalable 12-bay server offering capacities up to 144TB – and now 720TB raw capacity with the four G-RACK 12 Expansion units and the newly available 12TB HGST Ultrastar enterprise-class hard drives.

Its reliability, high-performance, and centralized storage capabilities are perfect for small-to-medium size post-production houses, TV/broadcast studios, ad agencies, and in-house creative departments using Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer or other creative applications.

The G-RACK 12 high-performance NAS solution is an ideal storage solution for collaboration, utilizing four 10-gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 connections for high-speed data transfers, saving both time and money.

A handful of G-Technology partners have already developed various workflow solutions running directly on the G-NAS OS-powered G-RACK 12 high-performance NAS solution, including Archiware, Avalache.io, and axle Video.

Archiware, a vendor of data management software, has integrated its P5 Software Suite with the G-RACK 12 high-performance NAS to create a solution that will facilitate disaster recovery, data migration, and archival options for media and entertainment workflows. Avalache.io, an innovator of cloud-based media production technology, has enabled the G-RACK 12 to be one of the first storage solutions to fully implement the new SMPTE standard for asset identification for the Cinema Content Creation Cloud Identification System or C4 ID.

axle Video, a pioneer of affordable “radically simple” media management, is delivering a version of its axle 2017 media management software that runs directly on the G-RACK 12, eliminating the need for an extra server appliance and simplifying facility management, space, and logistics, while providing high performance for search, browse, annotation, and sharing tasks constantly performed by production teams of any size.

Western Digital also announced its G-Technology brand G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series device, the fastest G-Technology portable SSD. With the latest-generation USB-C connectivity and transfer speeds up to 560MB/s, digital content creators will be able to unleash their creativity in new places and work with large creative files like videos, photos and music faster.

Working with large 4K RAW video means large file sizes and is undoubtedly one of the largest pain points for content editors. Saving time means getting more done, which means booking more jobs over the course of a year.

Featuring transfer speeds up to 560MB/s, the G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series device will enable editors to save and edit large video, photo and audio files in real time with speeds fast enough to keep up with content. When preparing for outdoor production, limiting the space and weight of gear is vital.

The G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series device is compact in size, and will give photographers high-capacity storage without sacrificing speed.

With capacities up to 2TB, the G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series device is a lightweight, pocket-sized solution that will enable photographers and editors to keep 4K footage, RAW photos, and more to edit and save, wherever, whenever.

Being an on-the-go photographer requires being confident and secure with tools to work with. The G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series device is protected by a limited warranty, and is designed to provide high-performance storage for years to come.

The G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series device offers a five-year limited warranty and will be available at select G-technology resellers around the world this year with up to 2TB capacities. Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) in the U.S. will be $699.95 for 2TB, $379.95 1TB, and $199.95 500GB, USD, respectively from g-technology.com and will be available this year through G-Technology resellers around the world.