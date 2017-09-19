Dell EMC extended on Tuesday a full range of enterprise-grade capabilities to its entry-level SC Series models, providing improved access to advanced storage technology for businesses of all sizes and budgets. The affordable new Dell EMC SCv3000 arrays complete an end-to-end refresh of the overall SC portfolio, offering greater automation, integration and more shared capabilities with the larger SC Series products.

The SCv3000 hardware platform is significantly upgraded compared to the previous-generation SCv2000. New 6-core Intel processors, two times the memory and three times greater bandwidth result in a 50 percent performance boost, with tested maximums up to 270,000 IOPS.

SCv3000 Series includes many of the key SC operating system features that have made SC9000, SC7020 and SC5020 popular with a diverse range of midrange storage customers.

New capabilities now offered at the entry level include data progression that enables true auto-tiering hybrid flash solutions with “0-100% flash” configuration flexibility; compression that provides up to 93 percent reduction in required capacity; full replication/federation with other SC Series arrays providing investment protection with built-in roadmap to meet changing needs; and live migrate to seamless deliver data mobility and load balancing at no extra cost.

The solution also offers live volume whose volume-level auto-failover / auto-repair eliminates workload interruption during unexpected outages or disasters. The PS Series (EqualLogic) integration offers cross-platform replication and unified management allows PS/EqualLogic customers to easily add SC to their existing environments.

It also provides enterprise chargeback, thin clones and remote replication. SCv3000 arrays are customer-installable, lowering start-up costs, but are also supported by a full range of ProSupport and ProDeploy services, including “Plus” versions – as well as the new Optimize advanced services option.

Customers can choose from one of two new base array models (SCv3000 and SCv3020), and three new optional expansion enclosures (SCv300, SCv320 and SCv360). They can mix and match these building blocks to deploy up to 1PB raw capacity per array, using any combination of SSDs and traditional hard drives in 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch formats. Multiple arrays can then be grouped in federated clusters with proactive load-balancing guidance and fast, wizard-based migration tools.

Like other SC products, SCv3000 Series offers an expanding range of Dell EMC hardware and software integrations including VMware vSphere plugin support, along with support for VMware Virtual Volumes. Support for Dell EMC data protection, storage management and availability products including Data Domain, PowerPath, RecoverPoint, VPLEX, ViPR and more assure customers their SCv3000 arrays will continue to drive mixed-workload success in a variety of changing ecosystems, both now and as their businesses evolve.

“With all these advanced capabilities starting at a street price of under $10,000, SCv3000 is simply a great value for our most cost-conscious customers,” said Jeff Boudreau, president, Dell EMC Storage Division. “And because it’s now a ‘full family member’ with the rest of the SC products, customers know they can step up to even greater performance at any time by adding one of the higher SC models, taking advantage of our unique federated data mobility to smooth the process. It really makes SCv3000 an easy choice.”

Dell EMC SCv3000 Series storage arrays will be orderable and generally available next month, with a starting price of under $10,000 (USD). Dell Financial Services (DFS) is the primary enabler of Flexible Consumption for Dell EMC customers. DFS offers a range of i flexible financing solutions and the operational simplicity to address total IT financing needs.