Lenovo announced on Tuesday a scalable memory solution that builds upon next-generation SAP applications to deliver real-time, enterprise critical analytics insights to businesses.

The Lenovo Scalable Solution for SAP HANA, designed specifically for in-memory computing, provides memory scalability beyond the current threshold for customers running SAP S/4HANA and allows customers to benefit from both deeper data analytics capabilities and greater application performance, resulting in accelerated supply chain planning, enhanced prediction, simulation and what-if analysis for financial planning and other next generation applications.

At the same time, as new software-defined technologies continue to broaden the SAP application landscape in the data center, customers need to scale while also lowering their total cost of ownership (TCO). Lenovo’s new solution for SAP HANA, an expansion on its existing portfolio of leading offerings, addresses SAP S/4HANA large memory application requirements and scales up to 36TB while supporting a new economic model that offers investment protection and helps customers lower costs.

SAP S/4HANA customers often begin their deployment process with an initial sizing and estimate of the data growth rate for their enterprise. Built on Lenovo systems ranked number one in customer reliability and customer satisfaction, Lenovo’s innovative solution uses a scalable, building-block approach.

The Lenovo Scalable Solution for SAP HANA is engineered to support even larger SAP S/4HANA workloads, offering customers the flexibility to start with a single system and smoothly scale their infrastructure as their data grows.

By overcoming system memory boundaries, customers can do this without additional processor nodes, an approach that helps lower overall TCO when compared to traditional 16-socket and larger SMP systems. Cloud service providers and customers with on-premise implementations will benefit from this approach with new cost-effective ways that better serve their customers as data requirements and workloads evolve.

As with any SAP application deployment, project plan integrity and the stability of the production environment are critical success factors. To help ensure success, Lenovo provides best-practice service offerings to help speed deployment and provide ongoing maintenance, 24×7 monitoring and management of the Lenovo Scalable Solution for SAP HANA. These service offerings are designed to ensure that SAP HANA implementations are up and running quickly and meet key customer expectations over the long term.

“As business processes become more automated and customer engagement expands to include new channels such as mobile business apps, the amount of data that organizations need to process in real-time to make critical business decisions is exploding,” said Kamran Amini, general manager, Servers and Storage, Lenovo. “Through our close collaboration with our partners SAP and ScaleMP, Lenovo has created an innovative enterprise solution that enables customers to cost effectively expand their SAP S/4HANA environments incrementally by adding server nodes that quadruple “in-memory” database capacity as opposed to doing forklift upgrades to expensive, proprietary large SMP systems.”

“We anticipate that SAP S/4HANA customers, whether they are using on-premise or SAP hosted cloud solutions, will see improved simplicity, scalability and TCO required for larger workloads,” said Dr. Wieland Schreiner, executive vice president, SAP S/4HANA, SAP SE. “Leveraging testing done in SAP’s own enterprise cloud and collaboration with Lenovo, this new solution will help customers enhance the return on their investment in SAP S/4HANA and realize new business value.”

“ScaleMP has identified system memory capacity as the key limiting factor for applications in cloud and enterprise datacenters. Our current and future products are focusing on removing those barriers for scale and efficiency,” said Shai Fultheim, CEO of ScaleMP. “As a datacenter innovation leader, Lenovo is a natural partner to ScaleMP for its software-defined memory and computing products.”

The Lenovo Scalable Solution for SAP HANA, available in the fourth quarter of 2017, is another example of the deep collaboration between Lenovo and its partners SAP and ScaleMP, and the companies’ ongoing commitment to delivering new, enhanced value to their mutual customers.