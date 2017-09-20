Infortrend Technology announced on Tuesday that it will partner with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, to collaboratively deliver scalable and easy to deploy hybrid cloud storage services to customers in the Great China region.

This collaboration will combine Infortrend and Alibaba Cloud’s expertise in products, marketing, and innovation, and continue to advance the development of cloud storage.

Alibaba Cloud offers high-performance, elastic computing power in the cloud. Services are available on a pay-as-you-go basis and include data storage, relational databases, big-data processing, anti-DDoS protection and content delivery networks (CDN). The company is also committed to the research and development of large database systems and advanced big data technologies.

Its R&D efforts include the advancement of IoT (Internet of Things) technology, virtual reality, smart homes, automotive networking and information systems, and cloud-based mobile-device operating systems.

Alibaba Cloud is China’s largest public cloud provider, providing a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services. Infortrend has experience and good reputation in the storage industry and its shipment of over 600,000 rack-mount storage units around the world with customers covering all fields of industry.

Alibaba Cloud’s international operations are registered and headquartered in Singapore, and the company has international teams stationed in Dubai, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, San Mateo, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.

Infortrend will set up a dedicated team to fully support Alibaba Cloud service to build hybrid cloud storage solutions to create more opportunities for both sides, and to further promote storage applications, cloud computing, and public cloud solutions.

“We are pleased to partner with Alibaba Cloud, China’s largest public cloud provider, providing a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services,” said Hanny Yang, head of Infortrend China. “Infortrend will extend the value of Alibaba Cloud based on our unique understanding of storage products and cloud solutions for customers. This collaboration means that Infortrend can assist Alibaba Cloud to deliver additional values and introduce them to storage users.”

Alibaba Cloud also launched this week “MaxCompute” in Hong Kong, its proprietary big data processing platform features enhanced computing and machine learning capability, scalability and security protection. The rollout of this new offering further cements Alibaba Cloud’s competitive edge as a cloud solution provider for enterprise clients in Hong Kong.

MaxCompute allows users to store and process massive amounts of structured and unstructured data to levels as high as terabyte (1012) or even petabyte (1015). A single MaxCompute cluster could scale up to 10,000 servers. Unlike traditional data analysis platforms that adopt the distributed computing model, MaxCompute is easy to maintain and convenient to use.

MaxCompute is capable of CPU/GPU-based machine learning, has high scalability and compatibility, but still a low cost base. Project owners, data analysts and developers can work concurrently, thus creating an ever-expanding ecosystem. MaxCompute also provides security services and disaster recovery to protect the data.