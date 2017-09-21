eG Innovations, an IT performance management software provider, announced Thursday upcoming release of eG Enterprise 6.3, which introduces full-stack performance monitoring and diagnostic support for Microsoft .NET packaged and custom applications.

Building on eG Enterprise’s Java application performance monitoring technology, the new version fully supports cross-technology organizations, and offers unified and auto-correlated visibility into Java and .NET application delivery, including the supporting cloud, physical or hybrid infrastructure, from a single web-based console.

eG Enterprise 6.3 offers a complete performance assurance solution for organizations that rely on Microsoft technologies including Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Dynamics for internal communication and collaboration, external web presence, process management, and customer service.

eG Enterprise’s converged application and infrastructure performance monitoring solution helps these companies realize faster issue remediation, more efficient application rollouts, better application code, higher end-user satisfaction, increased productivity, and greater return from technology investments.

eG Enterprise .NET Application Performance Monitoring Key will hel measure the real-time digital experience of users as they access .NET web applications; trace every single customer journey on distributed and SOA applications; visualize flow of .NET transactions through multi-tiered IIS servers, databases, and external service calls, and identify which server tier is slowing down transaction processing.

It will also drill down to get .NET method-level and SQL query-level visibility, and identify the exact line of code having a problem; understand CLR dependencies with .NET applications and auto-discover service-level infrastructure topology; access deep diagnostics about the performance of IIS application pools, web sites, .NET framework, CLR, worker processes, and more; and auto-correlate .NET application performance with the supporting infrastructure including Active Directory, database, storage, network, virtualization and cloud.

The solution also uses built-in artificial intelligence to automatically pinpoint the root cause of application slowdowns and failures, and leverage built-in reports and analytics for performance optimization, capacity planning and infrastructure right-sizing.

“We’re pleased to introduce eG Enterprise 6.3, the industry’s first fully converged application and infrastructure monitoring solution for Microsoft and Java application environments,” said Srinivas Ramanathan, chief executive officer, eG Innovations. “With the latest enhancements, eG Enterprise provides performance transparency across all IT silos, enabling development and operations to manage the digital user experience as a truly unified team.”

eG Innovations expanded in August its free online eG Enterprise Express SaaS solution to help VDI-driven organizations identify and remediate logon issues that negatively affect the user experience and business productivity. eG Enterprise Express Logon Simulator for Citrix and VMware Horizon now provides any VMware Horizon administrator with a no-risk, powerful “synthetic” monitoring tool to track logon performance, whether hosted on premise, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment.

With this release, organizations can now use the eG Enterprise Express free logon simulator to monitor desktop and application virtualization infrastructures running on either VMware Horizon or Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop.

eG Enterprise Express allows administrators to continuously simulate the exact same steps that users take to log on to the VMware Horizon environment. Administrators can receive real-time alerts, analyze performance over time and generate SLA reports using a web browser. A mobile app providing on-the-go access is also available.