Infortrend Technology launched their new EonStor GSe Pro 1000 series with a small 4 or 8-bay rackmount design. Even with such a small space, it fully supports data storage, file sharing, cloud integration, and all RAID functions to easily run local SAN/NAS applications. SMBs and SMEs that want entry level storage systems now have a complete product line to choose from.

The new EonStor GSe Pro 1000 series provides a compact 1U 4-bay or 2U 8-bay NAS system with a quad-core processor and four embedded 1GbE ports to boost productivity.

It also supports AES-NI hardware encryption engine to lower CPU loading, maintain system performance and security, while redundant power supplies increase service continuity, making it the ideal choice for surveillance, backup, file sharing, and email servers.

The EonStor GSe Pro family features two rackmount series, and is designed for SMBs with easy storage management and complete data services. The small rackmount designed EonStor GSe Pro 1000 series is an entry level storage, while the EonStor GSe Pro 3000 series offers higher performance and a capacity of up to 436 drives.

The high speed 2U 8-bay EonStor GSe Pro 3008 is available for those that demand faster performance.

The EonStor GSe 1000 delivers data storage, multi-OS file sharing, and cloud integration in one system; quad-core CPU and 1-GbE ports delivering lightning fast performance; and provides easy storage management and complete data services. It also includes cloud gateway features that leverage cloud advantages; hardware-accelerated folder encryption speeds up encryption process and frees up CPU computing resources; cable-less design with modular components for easy maintenance; and management GUI EonOne is intuitive and easy to use.

The EonStor GSe Pro 3000 consolidates SAN, NAS, object and cloud storage supporting Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Aliyun to offer unlimited cloud storage and high-performance local storage. Featuring 4/6 core CPU and up to 64GB memory with SSD cache and automated storage tiering, it delivers high performance at 5,700MB/s for read and 3,200MB/s for file write bandwidth.

Massive capacity expansion up to 436 drives through 12Gb/s SAS host board connection to expansion enclosures; it also supporting SATA 6G drives for cost reduction, and provides host connectivity options including 8Gb/s and 16Gb/s FC; 1Gb/s, 10Gb/s, and 40Gb/s GbE/iSCSI; FCoE; 56Gb/s InfiniBand through optional host boards. It also includes cableless modular design offering a high level of serviceability and hot swappability for easy deployment and maintenance.

“We are pleased to launch the new small rackmount EonStor GSe Pro series to further complement our product line. With its compact design and affordable price, the EonStor GSe Pro is the ideal storage choice for SMBs with budget and space concerns,” said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.