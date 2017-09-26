Red Hat announced on Tuesday launch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions, an enterprise Linux platform optimized for running SAP software deployments.

Building upon Red Hat’s experience in delivering operating systems tailored for SAP software implementations, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions provides a smoother path for organizations seeking to integrate or merge their heterogeneous SAP software environments, offering a single, proven and standardized platform for big data analysis and management projects.

Built on the flexible, scalable and fully-open Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 operating system, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions builds on Red Hat’s existing relationship with SAP and brings forth new capabilities to get the most out SAP’s analytics and data management portfolio.

This includes the addition of Red Hat Insights, Red Hat’s proactive analytics and real-time intelligence offering, which can help users better understand, assess and optimize their SAP software landscape supported by Ansible automation and Red Hat’s extensive open source expertise.

The SAP portfolio of business applications and data analysis technologies, including SAP NetWeaver and SAP HANA, help enterprises to make smarter, faster decisions while accelerating their business processes. Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions offers an additional open choice for enterprises seeking to deploy these technologies via a single offering, making it easier for IT organizations to pursue datacenter standardization without sacrificing their varied big data initiatives.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions combines Red Hat’s existing operating system offerings focused on SAP software, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Applications and Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA, into a single, consolidated platform.

In addition to the features and support of the existing offerings, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions includes High Availability Add-On which addresses the need for reliability of critical SAP applications; and Smart Management Add-On for more easily managing and updating large deployments of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions.

It also updates Services for SAP Solutions, a four-year Extended Update Support (EUS) service which provides backports of Critical-impact security updates and urgent-priority bug fixes for minor releases of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions. Red Hat Insights to help IT organizations proactively detect problems with their SAP software deployments and to best optimize the operating environment to support their business transactions and big data initiatives.

“There is no single technology stack to solve every enterprise IT challenge, and big data analytics is no different; increasingly, we are seeing IT organizations use multiple SAP solutions to tackle the complex challenges of their evolving markets,” said Jim Totton, vice president and general manager, Platforms Business Unit, Red Hat. “With Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions, we’re now able to provide a single, supported and open platform upon which enterprises can standardize their SAP deployments, all backed by Red Hat’s vast expertise in delivering enterprise-grade operating systems.”

“Big data is fueling many innovations for our joint customers but large enterprises typically want to deploy multiple or layered technologies to address their specific data analysis and management needs,” said Mark Dendinger, CEO, 3V Solutions. “Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions provides a flexible, scalable platform to deploy these technologies while streamlining large SAP deployments, thanks to a single, standardized and open operating system.”