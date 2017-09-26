ZeroStack, Inc. announced on Tuesday that its Z-AppStore now comprises of over 40 developer applications. This Open Application Ecosystem allows software development teams to take their projects from concept to production in the same on-premises, self-provisioned cloud environment.

The Z-AppStore comes with a built-in catalogue with a set of enterprise-grade applications and image templates built on an open platform. The Z-AppStore transforms the infrastructure in minutes resulting in a cost- effective and comprehensive, self-service, agile application development and deployment cloud platform.

The Z-AppStore includes eight key categories of Open Application Ecosystem tools that eliminate vendor lock-in: NoSQL and SQL databases, cloud management platforms, Big Data tools, operating systems, container and orchestration tools, CI/CD tools, and modern application and server stacks. Teams can upload their own application tools and complex application stacks using templates.

As a result, the Z-AppStore has a rich environment that can be extended using RESTful OpenStack APIs for easy integration. While the Z-AppStore allows developers to choose any tool they want, it also helps IT departments avoid vendor lock-in.

Application development teams and individual developers often have their preferred toolsets. ZeroStack’s private cloud provides users with a broad set of tools to satisfy every development team and individual developer, and to enable self-provisioning of those tools to maximize developer productivity while slashing IT overhead. In fact, any OpenStack API-compatible application will work in the Z-AppStore, and developers can add other tools they prefer.

With ZeroStack, on-premises infrastructure is consumed via

a SaaS-based user interface, running in the cloud. The SaaS interface offers a robust, self- service portal, an administrator portal with monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities, capacity planning, showback, and many other enterprise-friendly features.

This includes a big-data layer that stores and analyzes rich telemetry using AI and machine learning which take the guesswork out of capacity planning, upgrades, ongoing management and troubleshooting.

The Z-AppStore supports an array of open-source and commercial operating systems. The ZeroStack solution comes pre-integrated with many validated and freely available operating systems images such as Debian, Ubuntu, Centos, due to licensing restrictions. The application templates work on Ubuntu and CentOS out-of-the-box. For customers who use Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the application templates can be customized to work with customer’s RHEL image; same holds for Windows application templates. Also, for the freely available images, customers can upload their own hardened version of the images.

The offering streamlines DevOps by managing continuous delivery and integration as a single instance with integrated Jenkins application. Develop locally, build, and deploy application once, and seamlessly run it across private cloud. Z-AppStore allows users to adopt their existing Puppet manifests or Chef Recipes to deploy VMs and point to existing configuration servers.

“Enterprise IT staff is responsible for providing a productive environment for their developers, but with dozens of applications in use, it’s a time-consuming and frustrating challenge,” said Steve Garrison, vice president of marketing and business development at ZeroStack. “With our Open Application Ecosystem on the ZeroStack Intelligent Cloud Platform, our customers leverage self-service provisioning for every popular development application so DevOps teams are empowered to automatically spin up their favorite tools.”