Demisto Inc., vendor of security automation and orchestration technology, announced on Wednesday a partnership with CrowdStrike, provider of cloud-delivered endpoint protection offerings, to enable customers to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats faster and with more accuracy, allowing them to save time and resources with an easy-to-manage SaaS consumption model.

The joint solution delivers significant time and resource savings by streamlining remediation and response through Demisto’s automated playbooks and automation scripts that are integrated with Falcon API. Also, the integration enables automatic enrichment of all investigation data with CrowdStrike’s Falcon Intelligence via Demisto Playbooks for users to experience faster resolution of incidents.

Security analysts can use Demisto’s collaborative war-rooms to query rich endpoint data with ease and respond to threats all while collaborating with their peers during an incident. With CrowdStrike’s cloud managed solution and Demisto’s solution available as a SaaS or on-premise deployment, customers have a choice and an easy way to adopt.

Demisto Enterprise is a comprehensive security operations platform to combine security orchestration, incident management, machine learning from analyst activities, and interactive investigation. Demisto’s orchestration engine automates security product tasks and weaves in the human analyst tasks and workflows. Demisto enables security teams to reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR), create consistent incident management process, and increase analyst productivity. Demisto is backed by Accel and other prominent investors and has offices in Silicon Valley and Tel Aviv.

The Demisto and CrowdStrike integration allows quicker incident resolution through automated data enrichment and bi-directional communication with CrowdStrike managed endpoints, enabling analysts to save time and resources, and decisively streamlining remediation and response.

Leveraging CrowdStrike’s cloud-based endpoint protection platform, joint customers can take advantage of CrowdStrike Falcon endpoint detection and response capabilities to prevent known and unknown threats and uncover stealthy attacks that evade traditional security scans. Events from Falcon are sent in real time to Demisto where analysts can prioritize alerts and streamline remediation and response via Demisto Playbooks.

Both CrowdStrike Falcon and Demisto’s solution are offered as full SaaS solutions, making it easy and convenient for customers to get started without any infrastructure requirements.

“Integrating the leading cloud-delivered endpoint protection from CrowdStrike with the automation and security orchestration capabilities of Demisto allows our customers to more quickly detect and remediate threats by automating routine tasks,” said Matthew Polly, CrowdStrike’s vice president of Worldwide Alliances, Channels, and Business Development. “This partnership helps customers detect, prevent, and resolve threats more quickly, and the SaaS solution offering is very attractive to our joint customers.”

“Our integration with CrowdStrike enables joint customers to leverage the power of automation and collaboration, along with the rich end-point data for incident investigation and response,” said Bob Kruse, Demisto VP, Worldwide Sales and Alliances. “The joint solution completes the lifecycle for endpoint security, automation, and orchestration. Demisto has more than 140 product integrations, including this popular one with CrowdStrike, and it is proving as the go-to solution that a growing ecosystem of partners can recommend to any of their clients.”