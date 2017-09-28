Mirantis launched this week its latest Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP) with a new capability to enable multi-cloud self-service Kubernetes clusters through Containers-as-a-Service (CaaS), improving container deployment and adoption for developers and operators alike.

MCP CaaS supports the use of K8s on OpenStack instances on-premises, AWS instances, or both; with additional public cloud options coming soon. The newly released MCP includes a web-based interface for managing Kubernetes clusters, making it intuitively easy for developers to immediately create and control their own Kubernetes based containers.

MCP CaaS enables Kubernetes cluster provisioning on-demand, delivered locally or in public clouds like Amazon Web Services (AWS) with others soon to come. Hybrid clouds are becoming the de facto strategy to better meet cloud computing needs as businesses and IT are looking for the flexibility to run workloads or applications across multiple clouds. As a result, many enterprises are defaulting to Kubernetes and container technology to help modernize DevOps tools and practices across their cloud environments.

With MCP CaaS, developers and IT operations gain freedom and control. Developers increase agility to build and deploy applications in support of the business, while IT operations supports their changing needs, providing self-service access to Kubernetes based container clusters in hybrid multi-cloud environments.

Through the MCP CaaS web UI, developers may create, resize and destroy their own Kubernetes clusters on Amazon Web Services (AWS) instances, MCP OpenStack instances, or both; with more choice in public cloud offerings coming soon. All these new capabilities provide additional freedom and choice to MCP, which already supports Kubernetes cluster(s) on bare metal nodes for operators.

Like all other components within MCP, the CaaS offering takes advantage of the DriveTrain lifecycle management (LCM) toolchain, enabling enterprises to standardize on a single open standards-based tool for both OpenStack and multi-cloud Kubernetes, improving ease of use across public and private clouds.

“With many new open source tools constantly being introduced into the vibrant container ecosystem every month, CaaS platforms are becoming increasingly complex to operate,” said Boris Renski, Mirantis CMO and co-founder. “Building on our experience operating OpenStack for customers like AT&T and VW, we plan to continue introducing new container services to our managed open cloud portfolio as open source projects behind them become more mature.”

The MCP release also includes enhancements to StackLight, its suite of Operations Support System (OSS) tools, and expanded update/upgrade capabilities for DriveTrain, its toolchain for Lifecycle Management (LCM).

StackLight now includes a new DevOps portal that provides a holistic view of the MCP environment.

This new aggregated toolset reduces the complexity of Day 2 cloud operations through services and dashboards around a high degree of automation, availability statistics, resource utilization, capacity utilization, continuous testing, logs, metrics and notifications. DriveTrain enables new upgrades to Ocata, OpenContrail and also supports the latest Kubernetes version.

As provider of managed open clouds, Mirantis works with global brands that are asking for a CaaS solution based on open source software and free from vendor lock-in, to accelerate their ability to innovate. Mirantis is bringing this new offering to market as a crucial component of an enterprise’s hybrid cloud and digital transformation strategy.

As a growing open source projects, Kubernetes use is expected to explode as companies increasingly evolve towards cloud-native software development. This course and certification ensures enterprises feel more secure when hiring a certified partner or developer.

Cloud computing skills have progressed from being niche to mainstream as the world’s most in-demand skill set. The OpenStack User Survey shows Kubernetes taking the lead as the top Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) tool, while 451 Research has called containers the “future of virtualization,” predicting strong container growth across on-premises, hosted and public clouds.”

Currently available, MCP CaaS pricing begins at $14,000 for a block of up to 1000 instances suitable for 20 users.