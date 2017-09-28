Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced general availability of HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack. HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack enables customers and service providers to run Azure-consistent services on HPE infrastructure in their own data centers to help simplify their hybrid IT environments.

Enterprises manage and consume IT services across a hybrid infrastructure that combines traditional on-premises IT, private, managed and public clouds. As a result, IT is under pressure to respond to line of business and developer initiatives with cloud speed, optimize their organizations’ right mix of IT, all while lowering capital and operational expenditures.

HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack is co-engineered and validated by HPE and Microsoft to provide enterprises and service providers a simplified development, management and security experience consistent with Azure public cloud services that they can run on-premises.

HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack enables organizations to modernize application development, deploy applications to their preferred location, meet data sovereignty, security and compliance requirements and achieve superior performance from on-premises infrastructure.

HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack enables customers to run and manage high performance Azure-consistent services on-premises. HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack integrates HPE OneView to simplify Azure Stack operations, making it easier to manage software and firmware updates and monitor system status. Additionally, HPE infrastructure provides the high capacity and speed required to meet customers’ demanding workloads.

The one-of-its-kind HPE-Microsoft Azure Stack Innovation Center has been established in Bellevue, WA, to ensure customers have a seamless experience when leveraging Azure Stack across HPE infrastructure, software, and services. There customers can connect with HPE and Microsoft experts for business and technical planning, to test use cases and implement a proof of concept.

HPE offers Azure Stack services and infrastructure in a single invoice on a consumption-basis. HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack can be combined with HPE Flexible Capacity, offering on-demand capacity and consumption-based payments. HPE Flexible Capacity gives customers the ability to scale-up and -down capacity as needed, allowing them to pay only for what they consume above a minimum commitment, providing cloud speed and economics on-premises, on par with the cost of public clouds.

HPE ProLiant comes with Azure Stack available with 768GB of RAM and 2400MHz memory speed, increasing memory bandwidth by 28 percent compared to competitive solutions with the same capacity. This feature enables customers to run more workloads at the fastest rate possible.

In addition, HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack offers customers the ability to customize their implementations with the choice of configurations from four to 12 nodes – available as single increments compared to blocks of four, letting customers to order the system size to meet their particular requirements; processors that are ideal for their specific workloads; and memory and storage options, choice of racks, as well as third party networking switches and power supply options to allow for seamless integration into existing environments.

Customers will also have access to a growing ecosystem of partner and third-party solutions and services that address specific business requirements.

New solutions and services for HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack joining those from Sogeti, NTT Communications, PwC and Wipro, include DXC Technology Managed Services for HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack delivers streamlined end-to-end operation and management of hybrid cloud environments with solutions designed to support customers’ specific workload placement, privacy and regulatory requirements aligned to industry use cases.

Veeam Software combined with HPE infrastructure and Azure Stack provides customers with the same agility of the Azure public cloud on-premises, using a common data availability platform to ensure rapid recovery of mission-critical applications. This will provide customers peace of mind that their data and applications are protected, secure and available no matter where they reside.

“Customers are looking to build modern applications across cloud and on-premises environments that meet business policies and regulatory requirements,” said Mike Neil, corporate vice president, Azure Infrastructure and Management, Microsoft. “With HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack, customers can innovate on a truly consistent, high-performance hybrid cloud platform that will increase agility, enhance innovation and control costs with the right mix of cloud and on-premises that is under their complete control.”

HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack is available now. The Veeam Software solution is targeted for availability in the first quarter of next year.

“