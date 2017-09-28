Turbonomic announced on Wednesday significant public cloud enhancements to its self-managing hybrid cloud management platform with the delivery of Turbonomic 6.0. The platform’s new storage and database services optimization for Microsoft Azure and AWS public cloud extend the platform’s capabilities in the public cloud beyond compute.

By delivering new dynamic optimization and allocation of storage and relational database services, Turbonomic 6.0 expands an organizations ability to automatically make the right tradeoffs between cost and performance while maintaining compliance. Additionally, Turbonomic 6.0 delivers further cost and performance benefits with the new ability to leverage pre-paid capacity and provides visibility for spot instances as well as enabling suspension of unused compute and storage instances – automatically, in real-time, without human intervention.

Enterprise IT organizations face the dual challenge of leveraging the elasticity of public cloud, while scaling their on-premises environments to meet demand. To address this challenge, an increasing number of organizations are adopting a hybrid cloud strategy – it’s expected that more than half of all workloads will run in public cloud by 2020.

While hybrid cloud presents boundless opportunity, the IT operations and management risks are formidable and oversights are expensive. This is particularly true when organizations overprovision in public cloud in an attempt to assure performance, which leads to cloud bill shock.

According to Gartner, client inquiries show that it is not uncommon for public cloud service bills to be two to three times higher than expectations.

This announcement builds on Turbonomic 5.9 and underpins the company’s vision of enabling organizations to automatically control any workload, on any infrastructure, in any cloud, at anytime.

Turbonomic 6.0 delivers storage control, without disruption, to automatically adjust the tier, amount and location of public cloud storage services; relational database control, to automatically adjust the configuration for relational databases in public clouds, which optimizes performance while minimizing cost; pre-paid capacity control, to automatically maximize the use of pre-paid capacity to maintain an optimal balance between elastic capacity and budget constraints; and ability to reclaim idle resources, to automatically drive suspension of unused compute and storage resources based on idle or scheduled usage.

“The new capabilities in Turbonomic 6.0 are another leap forward in helping customers extract even more value from their hybrid cloud estate and assuring application performance while controlling cost and maintaining compliance,” said Shmuel Kliger, Turbonomic’s founder and president. While the elements of a data center may change with the adoption of hybrid cloud, the fundamental challenge facing IT remains the same: making the right decisions about which workloads should move where and when. Turbonomic solves this with advanced real-time analytics, continually balancing supply and demand.”

“Aspirus is committed to delivering the highest standard of care to patients in the most efficient way possible, to control costs. One of the ways we achieve this is understanding our datacenter workloads, and more efficiently using our equipment,” said Jesse Kozikowski, Infrastructure Architect, Aspirus. “We’ve used Turbonomic to enable our IT systems to self-manage on-premises. Turbonomic’s new features for hybrid cloud environments have been instrumental in helping us make better decisions about which workloads should run where, whether in AWS or Azure public clouds, or on-premises.”