Cloudian announced availability of Cloudian HyperCloud for Microsoft Azure, bringing Cloudian’s comprehensive S3 API interface to Azure Blob Storage. HyperCloud for Azure is a fully supported, customer-proven, enterprise-grade solution that lets users connect their S3-compatible applications to Azure Blob Storage.

HyperCloud software runs fully virtualized within the Azure cloud platform and delivers scalable performance via parallel access across multiple Azure Virtual Machines. As a true bi-modal, multi-cloud, converged solution, data ingested into Azure Blob Storage is stored in native Azure Blob format. This allows stored data to be accessed by the full Azure application ecosystem, such as PowerBI, Azure Machine Learning, or Cortana Analytics.

The Cloudian HyperCloud for Azure allows users to manage information across multiple clouds using a common S3 API; 100 percent native S3 API implementation eliminates gateways and translation layers, delivering the industry’s highest level of S3 application compatibility; and data ingested is stored in native Azure Blob format and is accessible using Azure Blob APIs.

The solution is self-contained entirely on the Azure cloud platform; no additional software or hardware is required. It can be deployed on multiple Azure Virtual Machines in parallel for scalable performance, and includes encryption support for data at rest and in flight and KMS integration.

The Industrial Internet enterprise is using Cloudian HyperCloud for Azure to connect its Industrial Internet of Things solution to Azure Blob Storage. HyperCloud connects Azure to the company’s software, apps and analytics, enabling them to operate faster, smarter and more efficiently.

Proven in enterprise deployments for more than six years, the Cloudian S3 API delivers high level of S3 interoperability in applications including data protection, media and entertainment, data analytics, file collaboration and more.

“With the growth of hybrid cloud deployments, customers need solutions that let them quickly and reliably connect cloud storage to all their applications,” said Tad Brockway, general manager of Azure Storage at Microsoft. “Cloudian HyperCloud lets users both connect and migrate their S3-compatible applications to Azure Blob Storage in minutes, further accelerating hybrid cloud adoption at Microsoft.”

Cloudian teamed with Skymind in August to create data management solutions for the hyper-scalable data sets necessary for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) use cases.

Under the partnership, the two companies will collaborate on integrated, enterprise-ready AI/ML solutions. Cloudian will provide the limitlessly scalable on-premises storage systems that bring hyperscale technology to the data center, while Skymind’s Deeplearning4j recognizes patterns in massive amounts of data to provide actionable intelligence for companies.