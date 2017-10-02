VIPRE Security launched on Monday VIPRE Endpoint Security – Cloud Edition, its endpoint security cloud solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The new product is the first in a series of offerings designed to bring the full portfolio of VIPRE products to the cloud to be delivered as services, with the goal of making it easier for channel partners and businesses to stop cyberattacks.

The VIPRE Cloud product delivers dynamic dashboards with interactive visualization and timeline views allow for immediate threat detection, analysis and remediation for active protection; automated updates and real-time displays of system health aid in decision-making, based on actionable data; simplified administration using fast deployment and provisioning, so that VIPRE Cloud can be purchased, configured and deployed in three clicks and in less than ten minutes.

VIPRE is powered by advanced machine learning, which includes threat intelligence clouds and real-time behavior monitoring to protect millions of users from ransomware, zero-day attacks, phishing, exploit kits, mobile threats and other malware that easily evade traditional signature-based antivirus. Easy to use, VIPRE deploys in minutes to deliver improved protection without slowing down PCs. VIPRE is headquartered and supported in the U.S. and all customers receive free, U.S.-based technical support.

The offering comes powered by VIPRE’s Threat Analyzer, its commercially-available sandbox providing full deep-scan analysis, Indicators of Compromise (IoC) generation and machine learning model training; and delivers flexible deployment and seamless migration for simple server-to-cloud migrations and flexibility in deployment choices.

By utilizing VIPRE’s machine learning engine driven by behavior analysis as an additional active protective layer, VIPRE Cloud builds on a solid, efficient foundation to deliver the best malware detection in the industry as shown in independent testing.

VIPRE’s cloud endpoint solution delivers protection against the widest array of threats from the most prevalent malware to the latest evasive strains, immediately alerting users of any threats so they can quickly analyze and stop attacks. With a broader and deeper view of computing environments, identifying any compromised hosts and delivering vital information happens quickly.

The threat landscape continues to grow increasingly more complex and sophisticated, with attacks being launched on SMBs at an alarming rate. VIPRE recently commissioned a survey of 250 SMB IT managers which found that nearly a quarter of respondents (23 percent) reported that they experience cyberattacks daily; and 66 percent indicated they would either go out of business or shut down for a day or more if systems and/or data are compromised.

In order to demonstrate to upper management that the company is protected from cyberattacks, 68 percent of IT managers indicated they are tasked with generating security reports, yet 47 percent indicate they have to manually collect data from various sources and only 41 percent have access to an online security dashboard.

“The surge in cloud-hosted and as-a-service anti-malware solutions is undeniable, and our partners and business users are increasingly looking to move services to the cloud to capitalize on various benefits like decreased cost, increased performance and access from anywhere,” said Usman Choudhary, Vice President of Product Development at VIPRE. “With the launch of VIPRE Cloud, our mission is to leverage our existing, proven, battle-tested agent technology to deliver advanced endpoint and email security solutions as seamless and integrated SaaS services built from the ground up on Amazon AWS, the most reliable and secure cloud platform, to effectively protect and secure mid-market businesses from emerging cyber threats and today’s most prevalent security risks.”

“This newest evolution of VIPRE’s endpoint protection gives unparalleled visibility into the security status of computing environments, alerting of potential threats in real-time for quick identification, analysis and action,” said Greg Faoro, manager, new client development at Dallas-based Guardian Network Solutions.

VIPRE Endpoint Security – Cloud Edition is currently available and pricing starts at $30 per user. The new product will serve as a foundation for future cloud services and upcoming product offerings including email security, network security, threat analyzer sandbox and threat IQ.