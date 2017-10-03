File management company Data Dynamics announced on Monday release of StorageX 8.0. The solution is designed to empower enterprises to seamlessly analyze, move, manage and modernize data assets from creation to archive for true business transformation. The new version of StorageX delivers support for S3 compliant storage and comprehensive file management from the data center to the cloud – eliminating data silos and vendor lock-in.

This latest release is the eighth generation of StorageX, a solution providing a holistic view of all data assets that are locked behind multiple storage silos. File management has become a strategic initiative for both IT and line of business owners to ensure business agility. StorageX serves as a central command center for this increasingly critical operation, enabling organizations to view and manage data – regardless of where it is stored.

Using a standards-based approach, the platform removes the barriers that exist across heterogeneous storage types giving enterprises the freedom to adapt quickly to changing business demands. StorageX provides insight into who is accessing the data and the ability to remove or change security permissions.

StorageX delivers a single view of data across proprietary, storage silos. Now enterprises have a centralized view of all of their files providing valuable insight to turn data into actionable business intelligence. StorageX 8.0 now includes a new analysis portal, custom tags, metadata support and analysis to drive your business processes for new IBM Cloud Object Storage, NetApp StorageGRID and S3-compliant object storage.

StorageX minimizes file movement complexity, cost and risk with a single file management platform for the simplified movement, transformation, and management of all data assets. StorageX operates across all storage technology types (NAS, File, DFS and Object) using industry standards (NFS, SMB/CIFS, S3) for automated data and file migration.

StorageX 8.0 also now includes a new retrieval portal to simplify end users’ ability to retrieve S3 archived data back into SMB file format. This allows for the fluid movement of data from file-to-object, or file-to-file for business agility.

It also simplifies ability to manage competing business requirements, StorageX provides a central command center to view, analyze and take action across data assets from migration to file tiering to archival for business optimization and agility.

Removing the barriers of proprietary storage types, StorageX allows for faster data movement and easier storage rationalization. Now, StorageX 8.0 also includes comprehensive management, with automated, policy-driven workflows, for S3-compliant object storage as well as an expanded list of object storage resources.

Unlocking data with open standards, StorageX gives users the freedom to choose their future storage and cloud direction, eliminating technology lock-in while supporting business transformation so organizations can respond to changing business demands more quickly.

This data modernization is furthered in StorageX 8.0 with support for S3-compliant object storage, transforming files into native a S3 storage format, while providing for native S3 access to their files, as well as the ability to support DevOps projects with efficiency providing APIs for storage management automation and orchestration.

According to Gartner, the worldwide data volume is expected to grow by 59 percent year-over-year with a compound annual growth rate of more than 800 percent over the next five years. In addition, 80 percent of that growth will be from unstructured data.

“Businesses today rely on data as their primary asset but the underlying infrastructure management of the data continues to struggle with archaic and proprietary means of managing it,” said Piyush Mehta, CEO, Data Dynamics. “This makes it extremely challenging for enterprises to leverage the data where and when they want it, while ensuring there is no security breach in accessing the data. With our StorageX 8.0 release, we are providing enterprises an ability to ‘Manage Your Data’ on-prem or within a hybrid cloud, utilizing industry standards and in a secure manner.”