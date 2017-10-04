SoftNAS introduced on Wednesday its cloud-native, fully software-centric data management platform for full-spectrum control of any data, any cloud, anywhere. The SoftNAS Cloud Data Platform bridges newer cloud operating systems, like AWS and Azure, with existing on-premises application stacks and SaaS systems to make hybrid cloud design and deployment ultra-fast, flexible and easy.

Expanding on its position, SoftNAS’ new CloudFabric architecture enables enterprises to design, configure, control, integrate, manage and store any kind of data in the cloud. These multi-cloud capabilities encompass premises-based, public cloud, private cloud, SaaS, Internet of Things and hybrid cloud configurations, delivered as subscription-based, software-defined services.

SoftNAS Cloud Data Platform addresses three fundamental challenges – migrating large amounts of data into the cloud, while keeping everything live in production; capturing and managing the exponentially growing business data of all types, including from Internet of Things, and large-scale analytics; and utilizing existing IT staff to design and configure instead of always redesigning for the cloud.

The hybrid cloud product line is composed of SoftNAS Cloud Essentials, SoftNAS Cloud Enterprise (formerly SoftNAS Cloud NAS) and SoftNAS Cloud Platinum. Each of the products is optimized to handle a specific set of data management needs and use cases, while operating across public, private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The new SoftNAS Cloud Platinum product is the centerpiece of the company’s hybrid cloud strategy. SoftNAS Cloud Platinum is a hybrid cloud data platform for moving business data, overcoming network latency issues among remote offices and factories globally, and managing numerous data types including IoT integration. A preview of SoftNAS Cloud Platinum beta features is available.

Existing customers that have upgraded to SoftNAS Cloud version 3.6 can access the beta features from the SoftNAS StorageCenter.

“SoftNAS speeds cloud adoption by simplifying Lift and Shift cloud migrations and accelerating bulk movement of any data to any cloud with its innovative UltraFast and FlexFiles technologies,” said Rick Braddy, CEO, CTO and founder of SoftNAS. “By turning hybrid cloud data integration into an ultra-fast, flexible and easy drag and drop configuration process, customers can design and configure instead of redesign and redevelop. And UltraFast flattens the Internet and WAN, making global data access and bulk movement possible at near LAN speeds. It’s exciting to finally be delivering on our mission to be the fabric for business data in the cloud after years in the making. Our cloud fabric is real, it’s 100% software based and ready to launch and try today for free.”

“SoftNAS has raised the bar with the advent of their upcoming hybrid cloud data product lineup. Many of the advanced features will be available for SoftNAS customers to try out in beta release, with the 3.6 release of SoftNAS Cloud Enterprise product edition. Most impressive is the integration of Apache NiFi and a cloud native, hybrid cloud data product allowing customers to create their own data flows, processes and templates, effectively ingesting and transforming any type of data. Other impressive beta features are secure and easy data migration from on-premises systems to various cloud platforms at accelerated network speeds across WANs and the Internet. SoftNAS is making it much easier for businesses to take control over their data, no matter where it resides,” said Arun Taneja, Taneja Group.

Data growth is expected to reach over 163 zettabytes by 2025 according to analyst firm IDC.* “With so much growth, organizations are looking to the cloud as an elastic way to store and process their data, and increasingly in a multi-cloud environment. But customers often lack an integrated view across their data storage resources and services. Building a unified view of data across a diverse set of IT platforms is a key need today, and addressing this will enable businesses to more effectively derive value from their data,” stated Deepak Mohan, Research Director, Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service, IDC.

SoftNAS also unveiled three new editions of its Cloud Data Platform product line: SoftNAS Cloud Essentials, SoftNAS Cloud Enterprise and SoftNAS Cloud Platinum. The products make migrating to the cloud ultra fast, flexible and cost effective and are tailored to meet specific solution use cases that address real-world problems including cloud backup and disaster recovery; migrating and hosting business application and user data in the cloud; and simplifying complex, global Internet of Things and data integration projects.

SoftNAS Cloud Essentials with patent-pending ObjFast technology accelerates I/O performance up to 400 percent faster than previous SoftNAS Cloud versions and approaches I/O performance levels approaching that of native cloud block storage using lower cost, durable object storage. SoftNAS Cloud Essentials delivers killer TCO for secondary data: cloud backup, disaster recovery and cloud archive repositories.

SoftNAS Cloud Platinum completes the vision for software-defined high-performance hybrid cloud computing at petabyte scale. Announcing the public beta, SoftNAS Cloud Platinum is a trailblazing product combining a software-defined, enterprise-class NAS virtual storage appliance with built-in design & configure hybrid cloud data management and movement.

Patent-pending SoftNAS UltraFast technology increases data transfer speeds up to 20 times faster than standard TCP/IP networks to accelerate data migrations for cloud backups and bulk data. SoftNAS Cloud Platinum’s design and configure wizards enable IT to “Lift and Shift” live data from an on-premises NAS or file server to the desired SoftNAS Cloud destination point, and then migrate the data quickly, whether to AWS, Microsoft Azure or VMware-hosted clouds.

SoftNAS Lift and Shift enables live data migration, avoiding the need to freeze production systems for days, weeks or months while data volumes are offline migrated to the cloud. With SoftNAS Cloud Platinum, customers leverage existing design and configure wizards or create their own data flows, processes, and templates, effectively ingesting and transforming any type of data.