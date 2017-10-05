Seagate Technology plc announced Wednesday its IronWolf, IronWolf Pro and BarraCuda Pro hard drives are now available at capacities up to 12TB. Offering the highest capacity, reliability and performance in the industry among network-attached storage (NAS) and desktop HDDs, Seagate’s 12TB IronWolf and BarraCuda Pro drives further extend the capabilities of the Seagate Guardian Series to meet the growing data needs of large enterprise business, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and creative professionals.

Seagate BarraCuda Pro is designed for creative professionals seeking lightning-fast performance without storage constraints. Seagate BarraCuda Pro 12TB outperforms, or is comparable to the 12TB on common benchmarks used to measure personal compute hard disk drive performance. Individual system and configuration can affect the overall performance.

Seagate’s 12TB BarraCuda Pro HDD offers fast, high-capacity and reliable hard drive for desktop computing available on the market. With 12TB of capacity – double the space of its closest competitor – the BarraCuda Pro can meet any number of demanding data management needs from creative editing workflows to gaming to desktop computing. The drive’s high speed means that data-intensive activities like large file transfers and photo-editing are faster when using BarraCuda Pro.

BarraCuda Pro offers lightning-fast performance and high storage (12TB); includes 7200 RPM; and offers large onboard cache to access frequently-used applications and files. BarraCuda Pro 12TB draws 7.8W, making it one of the lowest-power 3.5-inch drives; stores data faster with SATA 6Gb/s interface that optimizes burst performance; and delivers up to 250MB/s maximum sustained transfer rate.

Offering high capacity, reliability, performance and system scalability, Seagate’s 12TB IronWolf and IronWolf Pro HDDs empower customers to centralize their data onto NAS systems to ensure round-the-clock access for multiple users. At 12TB and in only a 3.5 inch form factor, IronWolf and IronWolf Pro offer more capacity in less space, meeting the needs for file-sharing, remote access and backup for SMBs, enterprises and creative professionals.

“Whether it’s storing your family photos, collaborating on important documents at work, or protecting your home with our video surveillance solutions, Synology NAS enthusiasts will be excited by the addition of Seagate’s 12TB IronWolf drives,” said Alex Wang, CEO of Synology America Corp. “By working together, Seagate and Synology are providing great ways for people to safeguard their digital lives and get the most out of their private cloud.”

The 12TB drives also support Seagate’s IronWolf Health Management (IHM) software. Designed to operate on enabled Synology DiskStation NAS, Asustor NAS, and QNAP NAS, populated with Seagate IronWolf or IronWolf Pro drives, IHM improves the overall system reliability by displaying actionable prevention, intervention or recovery options for the user and will be available within the next quarter with NAS partners.

IronWolf Health Management (IHM) is an embedded software designed on the tenets of prevention,intervention and recovery. It aims to manage the health of the drive through its product life, and provide ease of data recovery should catastrophic event damage the drive and render it non-functional.

To provide this functionality, IHM analyzes multiple parameters related to drive health and uses proprietary algorithms to determine their impact to drive health. With this output and information on additional operating conditions such as temperature and humidity, IHM recommends preventive actions to users to avoid any drive damage. It may also recommend specific interventions when the drive health is likely to have been impacted.

“We are excited with Seagate’s launch of the industry’s largest capacity NAS drive – the 12TB IronWolf and IronWolf Pro,” said Meiji Chang, general manager of QNAP, adding, “QNAP has collaborated with Seagate for many years on product and technology enhancements, working with them to create the best hard drives for NAS users. We believe that Seagate’s new IronWolf family provides the performance, reliability, and capacity needed to dependably store the vast data generated by virtualization, high-resolution media workflows, the Internet of Things, and other applications driven by modern QNAP NAS solutions.”

The 12TB versions of IronWolf, IronWolf Pro and BarraCuda Pro are now shipping to customers worldwide.