AWS Database Migration Service (DMS) added this week Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) and Azure SQL Database as migration sources. Amazon S3 is object storage with a simple web interface to store and retrieve any amount of data. Now that S3 is supported as both a source and a target, to move data between S3 buckets and any database supported by DMS.

Building on its existing support for SQL Server sources and targets, DMS now supports full load from Azure SQL Database instances. Information can be migrated from an Azure SQL Database instance to a SQL Server database running on Amazon EC2 or Amazon RDS, or to an open source database or any other target supported by DMS. This opens up both cloud vendor mobility and database mobility.

AWS Database Migration Service helps migrate databases to AWS quickly and securely. The source database remains fully operational during the migration, minimizing downtime to applications that rely on the database. The AWS Database Migration Service can migrate data to and from most widely used commercial and open-source databases.

The service supports homogenous migrations such as Oracle to Oracle, as well as heterogeneous migrations between different database platforms, such as Oracle to Amazon Aurora or Microsoft SQL Server to MySQL. It also allows users to stream data to Amazon Redshift, Amazon DynamoDB, and Amazon S3 from any of the supported sources including Amazon Aurora, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle, SAP ASE, SQL Server and MongoDB, enabling consolidation and easy analysis of data in the petabyte-scale data warehouse.

AWS Database Migration Service can also be used for continuous data replication with high-availability.

AWS Database Migration Service connects to database endpoints on the SQL interface layer. If using the Transparent Data Encryption features of Oracle or SQL Server, AWS Database Migration Service will be able to extract decrypted data from such sources and replicate it to the target. The same applies to storage-level encryption.

As long as AWS Database Migration Service has the correct credentials to the database source, it will be able to connect to the source and propagate data (in decrypted form) to the target. If users adopt application-level encryption, the data will be transmitted through AWS Database Migration Service as is, in encrypted format, and then inserted into the target database.

Bi-directional replication is not recommended with DMS. A typical replication scenario has a single source and a target. When the source and target endpoints are distinct, DMS guarantees transactional integrity. In bi-directional replication these source and targets can be reversed and lead to unintended consequences if the same row is updated by two different replication tasks. Two-way replication works best when the tables being updated from the source to the target are logically independent from the tables being updated from the target to the source.