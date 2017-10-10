Enterprise hybrid cloud computing company Cloudistics released on Tuesday Cloudistics FLARE, its simplified data center platform optimized for SMB, remote or branch offices (ROBO) and retail environments. At the same time, it announced the launch of Cloudistics v3.3, now featuring deduplication and wider support for larger and more diverse applications.

Cloudistics FLARE is a small formidable software-defined platform that is designed specifically for ROBO, small and medium business (SMB) and retail environments of larger organizations. FLARE is easy to acquire and deploy and offers the enterprise-grade levels of manageability, performance, security, availability, and support while significantly reducing costs.

To deliver low TCO and high ROI, Cloudistics FLARE includes essential building blocks of IT infrastructure – network, storage, compute and virtualization. Instead of individually sourcing and integrating components; save time, money and effort with Cloudistics FLARE. FLARE can be deployed and be ready for use in a matter of minutes.

FLARE is easy to deploy and configure; can be managed from anywhere with an Internet connection and a browser using Ignite, the SaaS-based management interface. Ignite delivers a simple cloud like experience and requires no special skills. Ignite can manage virtual machines, storage, network and hardware.

The FLARE package includes pre-packaged servers, storage, networking, virtualization and management software; plug-and-play, easy to deploy, and simple single-pane-of-glass management from anywhere; built-in services such as an application marketplace, data protection, disaster recovery, firewalls etc.

It also includes hosted SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) management interface; limitless scaling, grow as your application demands small footprint and energy efficiency; and simple, all-inclusive pricing.

“Remote and Branch Offices (ROBO) and retail environments often struggle with establishing and managing branch infrastructure while controlling costs. Prior to Cloudistics FLARE, businesses had no choice but to cobble together a solution from components that were expensive and difficult to manage,” explained Steve Conner, VP of Sales, Cloudistics.

The Cloudistics v3.3 release is an update to the software component of the company’s complete on-premises cloud platform. The new release delivers several features that enhance scalability and productivity and increase customers’ return on investment in the support of larger and more diverse application workloads.

Cloudistics Storage Blocks will natively include compression and deduplication with single-instance for data reduction. This will help customers reduce their storage footprint by a factor over three to five times, increase data density, and lower facilities’ power and infrastructure costs. Customers deploying workloads will achieve storage reduction without any loss in performance, reliability, or scalability. A fully populated storage block with thirty-two 4TB flash drives will deliver over 500PB effective storage.

It will offer support for the soon-to-be-released 14th generation Dell-EMC PowerEdge FC640 half-width modular servers as compute nodes – In addition to support of Dell-EMC PowerEdge FC430 and FC630. The new servers incorporate Intel Xeon Scalable processors and deliver high performance with enhanced density and scalability. A large memory capacity, of up to 2TB per node, make them a strong building block in large and dense workload scenarios.

It also delivers expanded application support for a variety of application workloads based on Microsoft Windows, Linux, BSD, and OpenSolaris – enabling customers to migrate or deploy an increasing variety of workloads on the platform including, virtualized legacy applications, and purpose-built virtual appliances.

“Our goal, and indeed our promise to customers, is to deliver to them the ability to manage applications and not infrastructure. New product releases like Cloudistics FLARE extend that promise to new markets and customers, while updates like Cloudistics v3.3 demonstrate how we continue to make good on that promise to our existing customers,” Conner concluded.

Cloudistics v3.3 is currently available and is presently being deployed to existing customers. New customers will have v3.3 pre-installed on all new systems ordered.