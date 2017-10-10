IBM announced on Monday two significant milestones in making the on-premises IBM Cloud Object Storage System much more accessible for customers with new compliance-enabled vaults and concentrated dispersal mode capabilities.

The Armonk, New York-based company is designing capabilities to change the economics for companies that manage compliance data on-premises while also reducing the costs of entry with two new object storage capabilities that help customers to store and manage regulatory data with compliance-enabled vaults, and deploy entry-level cloud object storage systems with the ability to scale to larger configurations.

IBM Cloud Object Storage System is an on-premises solution for storing large pools of unstructured data designed for applications that require highly scalable, available, secure and cost-efficient storage. This storage offers a great solution for active archive, distributed file services, a content repository for unstructured data including images, video, and voice, backup and recovery target, analytics and IoT data lake along with other cloud native applications.

As a cloud compatible object storage environment in data center, the system enables users to move to the cloud when the organization is ready. Its software defined storage provides the ability to deploy object storage on industry standard hardware platforms from top server vendors or a fully supported appliance from IBM.

By combining storage economics and the ability to lock down data using Write-Once-Read-Many (WORM) storage, our solution is fast becoming the choice for many industries like finance, healthcare and government that have compliance or other data retention requirements.

In order to comply with regulatory retention requirements (like those in SEC 17a-4(f)), companies are required to store some data immutably, preventing it from being deleted or modified for a specified retention period, which could be years in certain cases.

IBM is announcing compliance-enabled vaults, a new capability of its on-premises object storage system that allows companies to create data vaults designed to help them protect data from deletion or modification as required for their compliance with regulations like SEC Rule 17a-4(f) and FINRA (Rule 4511). This new capability can help companies that must preserve electronic records in a non-rewritable and non-erasable format.

One of the top five U.S. banks has adopted IBM Cloud Object Storage System’s compliance-enabled vault capability to store their data in a manner that meets relevant SEC 17a-4(f) compliance requirements. The bank has been able to manage its growing archive of data in a regulatory compliant manner while achieving considerable cost savings and operational simplicity.

Companies can now get started with the IBM Cloud Object Storage System at a capacity as small as 72TB, which is designed to require much less hardware infrastructure than IBM’s previous offerings. IBM is introducing a concentrated dispersal mode capability that enables smaller footprint systems that easily scale to larger configurations.

This is a huge advantage for companies that are new to object storage, as they can now reduce their initial deployment commitment and retain the benefits of IBM Cloud Object Storage as they grow to petabyte scale and beyond. With the new concentrated dispersal mode capability, IBM can create configurations that are designed to use fewer resources than previous minimal configurations and better align to customer requirements for private cloud storage.

“With the new concentrated dispersal mode capability offered by IBM, we can offer a very attractive cost of entry to replace traditional NAS environments for a wide range of use cases, including data consolidation, departmental shares, home directories, application data storage over Network File System (NFS) and Windows server modernization,” said Rich Weber, Chief Product Officer for Panzura, an IBM Business Partner. “With the combined products from IBM and Panzura enterprise cloud file services, organizations can replace traditional NAS and scale to exabytes of data across multiple locations, all while experiencing top performance and functionality. We also see the value of IBM’s new compliance-enabled vaults and are working with IBM to deliver this capability for our joint customers.”

“The new on-premises object storage capabilities are designed to expand use cases for IBM Cloud Object Storage to archives requiring protection against data deletion and modification, and to significantly lower the cost of a system with capacity as low as 72TB, for any use case, making initial deployment more attainable without losing the ability to scale up as usage expands,” said Rob McCammon, Offering Leader, IBM Cloud Object Storage.

The new compliance-enabled vaults and concentrated dispersal mode capability is currently planned to be generally available December 1, 2017.