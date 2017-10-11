Tintri Inc., provider of enterprise cloud platforms, announced on Wednesday availability of Tintri Automation Toolkit 3.1 with expanded capabilities to help organizations automate all-flash storage operations with ease and agility. Toolkit offers the ability to develop customized workflows and automate routine tasks as a part of cloud infrastructure orchestration.

The Toolkit consists of Tintri REST API, a fully documented REST API provides customers a high degree of flexibility to extract any data and perform any action on any VM; Tintri Python SDK that provides abstraction above the REST API for use in automating Tintri with open source, OpenStack and Linux environments; and Tintri PowerShell Toolkit that offers full set of PowerShell cmdlets for use in Microsoft Windows environments. The Toolkit integrates with a heterogeneous ecosystem of PowerShell offerings from other companies, including integration with VMware vSphere PowerCLI cmdlets.

A growing number of Tintri customers are using the Toolkit to automate and customize their workflows. TKC, a Japan based company that provides specialized information services to accounting offices and public entities, values the simplicity and power of Tintri Automation Toolkit compared to offerings from other storage vendors.

With more than 100 commands, the latest version of Tintri Automation Toolkit provides organizations with a set of APIs and SDKs to build automation workflows that are standardized, repeatable and abstracted at the same level – the virtualized application – as their other workflows for maximum efficiency. The 3.1 version supports Tintri synchronous replication and has the ability to initiate failovers.

A growing number of Tintri customers are using the Toolkit to automate and customize their workflows. TKC, a Japan based company that provides specialized information services to accounting offices and public entities, values the simplicity and power of Tintri Automation Toolkit compared to offerings from other storage vendors.

“We started using Tintri Automation Toolkit when we expanded our cloud environment that included more than ten Tintri systems,” said Yuichi Takada, senior systems engineer at TKC. “Previously with other storage systems, it used to take us an hour each day to check and confirm that all the key system values are running properly. Now with a simple script we created with the Toolkit, we automated some of our daily routine tasks. We get an automatic read out on the key metrics every ten minutes and are alerted any time the values exceed a predefined threshold. By doing so, we reduced the time spent on these tasks from approximately one hour to almost zero.”

The Tintri Automation Toolkit also provides an opportunity for channel partners and integrators to offer value added services for their customers.

“Most traditional storage vendors can only automate at array-level or LUN-level operations,” said Kieran Harty, Tintri’s CTO and co-founder. “But since most workflows are focused on applications and their associated VMs, this lack of granularity for storage just doesn’t work as well as it should. By contrast, Tintri enables the IT team and developers to automate their workflows at the VM level for their individual applications. The Toolkit takes it one step further by offering the ability to develop customized workflows and automate routine tasks – such as snapshots for VM protection, replication for disaster recovery and copy data management for DevOps environments – to guarantee performance service levels.”

Tintri Automation Toolkit 3.1 is available to new Tintri customers and existing Tintri customers with a current Tintri support contract.